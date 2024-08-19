How would you rate episode 7 of

This episode was just plain evil. I know that I am not the only person thinking that this was somehow the finale despite it only being episode seven. Everything from the pacing to the buildup to the ending song playing with the credits rolling just screamed “season finale.” I don't know if I should be impressed or annoyed but I guess that's also a testament to just how enamored I was with this episode.

After the first opening minutes, I predicted that we would have some light fluff, sidestepping a lot of the development from the past couple of episodes. The narrative progression has been incredibly strong. Since we're only halfway through the season, I figured we were due for some filler. I was not expecting the show to lean so hard into progressing romantic developments further which is funny when you consider that the episode almost makes fun of the fact that the two are already a couple. These two are going on dates, wishing each other a good night over the phone when they are away, very casually physical in their flirtations, and I'm convinced the plot point about the Snow White play was specifically manufactured by the class just to get these two to kiss. Everybody knows they're an item, including these two lovable dorks. Still, there is one final line we need to cross: the confession.

I almost wanna dock points away from the episode for not showing the confession on screen but I won't because everything building up to the literal confession was perfect. I love how these two reenacted their first meeting as if they were on a stage. The directing and overall animation are still relatively simple compared to most other shows airing this season. Still, if the show suddenly decided to go for something flashy, it would almost feel insincere. This episode marked a full-circle journey for our characters because their dynamic arguably isn't that much different from when they first met. They've always laughed and felt comfortable around each other from minute one so if anything, it's almost as if they were meant to get to this point.

I can't believe I almost cried at how adorable and well-executed this episode was. Now I have to wonder what happens next. We still have half a season of material but arguably everything has been resolved. Eiji is graduating, Rin is going to continue her acting and the couple have officially gotten together. Will this show do what I beg other high school romances to do and show us the relationship now that everything is established? Are we going to see Eiji's life as a college student while Rin improves her acting skills away from her boyfriend? The possibilities seem endless and I am excited about that!

