I am NOT OKAY with Doroka getting messed up like this. She gets her eyes popped out and Cowboy Hat crushes them in his hands. Adonis has to burn her face to stop the bleeding. Then she reminisces about them being in a slice-of-life anime. She's wandering around with one shoe and then Cowboy Hat rips her shirt, punches her, stomps her head, and kicks her in the face. STOP RIGHT NOW!? Why are they doing this to the only character I like or have a shred of feeling for?

Then, of course, more revenge. Doroka wants a simple life! Take her away, take care of her! Of course, Adonis doesn't do that. He decides to keep engaging with the white hat and says he will blind Queen Dorothea, in retaliation. SIGH -- I am just shaking my head at this point. All this non-stop violence, pain, and revenge all packed together. It's like dumping a bag of salt into a small stew. You like the contents, but it's just too much of one ingredient, ruining what could have been.

© 2023 yoruhashi/MAG Garden, 'The Kingdoms of Ruin' Project

This is probably one of the better episodes we have seen. We get to see why Doroka is a people pleaser and doesn't use her powers to their full extent (unlike Dorothea, who has no problems abusing her gifts). Doroka was ridiculed and ostracized for her powers to make men love her and Adonis gives her some advice that I took to heart -- Don't worry so much. Do things without restraint. Be your true self, Doroka! You don't need to dim your light or your abilities for anyone else and while it's important to think of others PROTECT YOURSELF!!!! And she does just that, using her magic on Adonis. Now his magic is limitless, he can fly, and he can heal.

I liked that Doroka is getting a better sense of herself. This development seems far too late though. We shall see how they wrap up this messy, angry revenge story!

The Kingdoms of Ruin is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

