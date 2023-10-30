How would you rate episode 4 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin

Witches are cool. That's one of the big reasons I was drawn to– and I am so happy we dug deep into that lore in this episode. I was getting majorvibes. The witches live on the moon (they call it Lunamilia), and Queen Serenit– I mean, Madam Ophelia, is their leader. The witches are unisex and birthed from Mito trees, but only one remains – and you can regenerate past witches.

CHLOE'S COMING BACK, BABY! I liked Chloe. We briefly saw her in episode one, but I connected with her. As I wrote in my earlier review, she was playful, smart, compassionate, funny, and caring. Then, those flashbacks of this episode with Adonis hit. Seeing her covered in scars and bruises, crying – saying that she couldn't live in this world alone. God. Gutted.

Not only do I want her back, but so do the witches because she can make more quills, and then they can kidnap humans in their celestial object cage moon nation (iykyk), and turn them into magic quill-wielding slaves. Okay… so maybe all witches aren't cool.

Before this was revealed, we saw Adonis being rude AF to Anna (blue-haired girl), who saved his life and was close to Doroka – and I wondered what in the hell was his problem, but then he explained how the witches were trying to use him. So, that behavior is understandable. And he brings back Doroka.

I saw this coming, and probably most of us did. I mean, Doroka is on a lot of the posters and seen a bit in the opening song (which is a banger, by the way). It made me a little sad, though. I want Chloe back, but deep down, we all know Chloe needs to rest in peace. Maybe later, they'll bring her back, though – because this is capital A anime.

I am honestly loving it. I was worried if it was going to get too dark, but this episode with the lore building and Chloe flashbacks! DOROKA IS BACK! Also, I love how Adonis screams out his attacks like they did in Sailor Moon – NOSTALGIC MEMORIES! So yeah, this anime is rocking so far.

