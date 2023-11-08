How would you rate episode 5 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin ?

I think this anime lacks heart. It has violence and cool attacks, interesting and unique characters. I love the lore with the magical witches on the moon, fleeing from twisted science-focused humanity— a story of revenge for Adonis.

It's been a lot of death and pain but I feel no attachment to these characters. The humans slaughter the witches (who show off some incredible abilities— fighting back with gem protection, centipedes, snakes, roots) but I don't know the witches or the humans. There's no weight or gravity with the stakes or the violence.

I want to know these characters deeper but the anime is so packed with gore and brutality that there hasn't been time for that.

Also, a big-ear boy staring at his naked 14-year-old sister in a tube saying he wants to run away with her somewhere — weird…couldn't they have wrapped her with bandages or something??

There's so much promise with this anime, but it's failing to connect with me on a deeper level.

