The Kingdoms of Ruin
Episode 5
by Jacki Jing,
How would you rate episode 5 of
The Kingdoms of Ruin ?
Community score: 3.9
It's been a lot of death and pain but I feel no attachment to these characters. The humans slaughter the witches (who show off some incredible abilities— fighting back with gem protection, centipedes, snakes, roots) but I don't know the witches or the humans. There's no weight or gravity with the stakes or the violence.
I want to know these characters deeper but the anime is so packed with gore and brutality that there hasn't been time for that.
Also, a big-ear boy staring at his naked 14-year-old sister in a tube saying he wants to run away with her somewhere — weird…couldn't they have wrapped her with bandages or something??
There's so much promise with this anime, but it's failing to connect with me on a deeper level.
Rating:
The Kingdoms of Ruin is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
discuss this in the forum (19 posts) |
back to The Kingdoms of Ruin
Episode Review homepage / archives