How would you rate episode 7 of

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ?

The Cold-Hearted Princess and the quitter? Who is the quitter? It, surely, cannot be Chancellor Gilbert Butler, because that will break my heart.

In episode seven of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior , there's a two-year time skip. Arthur becomes a Knight, Stale gets glasses (Does he need glasses though? Was his eyesight bad before? I digress)— and we learn so much more about the highly sus blue-haired Gilbert.

Gilbert has low-key been annoying the whole series, his vibe is just off and you're just like “What's up with this guy?”

We find out that he's just really desperate to heal his dying fiancee, Maria (Marianne).

Sadness.

An enchanting love story unveils before our very eyes. Maria is highborn but suffers an illness and is forced to stay at home. She sneaks out at night and runs into Gilbert, a troublesome boy of low social status.

Gilbert's heart is melted by her kindness and naïveté, as well as her wholesome perspective.

© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

YAY!

Their friendship blossoms and he transforms, abandoning his nefarious ways, and starting to better himself. Then Maria gets a fiancé — and Gilbert is heartbroken, tears fill his eyes when she reveals the truth.

Sadness.

Despite that fiancé announcement, Maria and Gil end up together years later. He finds out his ability is eternal youth, works his tail off, becomes the Chancellor, proposes and she accepts.

YAY!

Then she gets an incurable disease.

© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Sadness.

And, originally, it gets even sadder because Mean Pride makes Gilbert promise her five years of labor in exchange for enacting a bill that would help track down a healer— and right after the bill passes, Maria dies.

SADNESS.

Fortunately, Nice Pride doesn't do him like that. She puts on a baddie outfit and lets him know Maria is dying that night— WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

The episode ends on a cliffhanger. SADNESS!!

So, I did like this episode because in case you didn't notice: the roller coaster. Gilbert has now become very likable in 20 minutes and I want Nice Pride to somehow save the day because I don't like sad things and everything has to be happy in Nice Pride's world! Please!!

I hate the animation in this anime a lot, but these starry night romantic scenes really got me— beautiful and perfect. The sword fight… not so much, but, overall, I enjoyed this episode greatly because I was shocked by the switch-up!? Gilbert is actually good— and has a tragic, yet lovely romance(?). Really hope Nice Pride can help out our blue-haired boy!

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior is currently streaming on HIDIVE.