How would you rate episode 8 of

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ?

Foot kissing, pillow fights, and an engagement? Things are really heating up on The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ! Episode 8 has an emotional start, with Stale ready to punish Chancellor Gilbert for a number of crimes, but in typical form, Pride shows us that strong leadership, problem-solving, and compassion will save the day.

Sometimes I feel like I am watching a kid show. Nothing bad happens. We're learning the lesson that if you see someone emotional and hurting, show them love. Why make enemies when you can gain allies? Pride has repeatedly done that. She has turned people set up to be her opponents into teammates, and what a team she has built. But, real talk, is anything bad ever going to happen?

I mean, I am not opposed to positive feelings all the time, it's uplifting and relaxing. I get enough stress and drama IRL, so I am still on this anime's train. I am just waiting though for them to pull the rug out from underneath us, which I guess adds the right amount of tension that keeps me tuning in each week.

So yes, Pride is still perfect. Right off the top of the episode when she tells Chancellor Gilbert “You and your fiance are forgiven” my heart melted. I can't wait to see how she makes me smile next week!

Quickly though, Chancellor Gilbert is a FREAK!? I was easily not the only one who felt uncomfortable by the foot, shin, and back of the leg kissing? And Pride was wearing boots? You know her foot was sweaty and nasty! Stale and Arthur looked mortified (Maria, strangely, looked content and approving though? Maybe they're both FREAKS LOL).

Other notable observations: Older Stale was so handsome and precious. Can't wait to see them all grow up now! Arthur as a healer -- this is a huge power and can't wait to see how he uses it -- and if his discovering this ability five years earlier from the original timeline will have an impact? Also, Stale and Arthur might be my favorite duo in the show right now. Anyway, is anyone else loving the positive vibes and hating the foot stuff?

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior is currently streaming on HIDIVE.