Episode 3 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World solidifies the disparate elements in play and gets the story moving properly.

After this week's episode, we can see the shape of what the series will become. The core group has been formed and they are off on a quest to stop the demon seeds plaguing the land. So now they have an excuse/mission to travel from place to place stopping villainy. This is important not only to give structure and set expectations, but also to make sure we don't become too bogged down in the (admittedly good) premise. The isekai'd red ranger element is a hook, but a good hook alone does not make a story - now we've got a narrative on our hands.

This week also sees the introduction of two new cast members to the core team. Princess Teltina and Lowji Mist join up and make our comedy duo into a fearsome foursome. I'm excited about what these two add to the mix, in terms of character qualities and comedy beats. Princess Teltina is bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, eager and excited to see more of the world. Her presence adds multiple avenues of tension between the core group (the tarnished background between the royal family and Yihdra's father, the tension she creates between Lowji and Togo by being keen on Togo's enthusiasm, etc.). Lowji is also a great archetype, the chaste and stalwart paladin who is Teltina's ever-loyal protector. He doesn't quite fit the “lawful good = lawful stupid” stereotype, but there is a lot of fun to be had in the hilarious contrast within his character. Lowji positions himself as the more knowledgeable and worldly guardian, protecting Teltina from the rough and despicable outside world. He's so headstrong and single-minded that he is more ignorant of the world at times than even the sheltered princess he is nominally protecting. This all adds up to a great set of character dynamics for the core four.

The only real letdown this week is the animation. It's never bad per se, but there are big dips in quality - often from moment to moment. It's a bit difficult to settle in during fight sequences when one attack looks quite good, then you cut to an exchange that is substantially rougher and less fluid. It's nothing outside the norm - this is weekly television after all - but I almost wish the quality moments were more concentrated rather than jumping back and forth during scenes.

