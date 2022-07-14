This week we're revisiting Mononoke (no not that one) in honor of the news that the series will get a new film 15 years after its original premiere. Mononoke remains a unique entry in anime horror, keeping its cards close to its chest and starring an otherworldly, stoic protagonist.

This series is streaming on RetroCrush

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Nick

Y'know Nicky, I really enjoy the in-between season time, when we can cover stuff that's a little "out there" compared to the usual TV fair. And today we get to REALLY push the envelope. That's right everybody, today we're talking about the smash hit summer film, Minions: The Rise of Gru .



Hehehe, banana. Y'know Nicky, I really enjoy the in-between season time, when we can cover stuff that's a little "out there" compared to the usual TV fair. And today we get to REALLY push the envelope. That's right everybody, today we're talking about the smash hit summer film,Hehehe, banana.

Nicky

Nick, I feel like I need to hire someone to perform an exorcism for the curse you just placed on me and this whole column right now. Fortunately, I think I know someone fit for the job.



Did I mention he's pretty handsome too?

Nick, I feel like I need to hire someone to perform an exorcism for the curse you just placed on me and this whole column right now. Fortunately, I think I know someone fit for the job.Did I mention he's pretty handsome too?

Mononoke is coming back after 15 years! I have no idea what mysterious forces willed this into existence, but I'm not gonna complain about the return of one of the best horror anime out there AND a chance to talk about it again.

Hell yeah baby, against all industry logic,is coming back after 15 years! I have no idea what mysterious forces willed this into existence, but I'm not gonna complain about the return of one of the best horror anime out there AND a chance to talk about it again.

RetroCrush , though only in 480p as it's still a 2007 digipaint show with no upscale or Blu-ray. The subs for this show will look a little crunchy, but the design and visual work are still absolutely timeless bangers that a modern audience can still appreciate even at low res.



And y'know Discotek currently has this series' predecessor anthology, Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales , which also features the first appearance of our mystery-solving Medicine Seller. It also helps that it's currently available streaming for free via, though only in 480p as it's still a 2007 digipaint show with no upscale or Blu-ray. The subs for this show will look a little crunchy, but the design and visual work are still absolutely timeless bangers that a modern audience can still appreciate even at low res.And y'knowcurrently has this series' predecessor anthology,, which also features the first appearance of our mystery-solving Medicine Seller.

Kenji Nakamura is a director with an ocean of style and energy, and it's criminal a) how little work he's gotten in the last 7 years and b) how many of his series are out of print or have suboptimal home video releases. Especially with this show, which remains a technical achievement years afterwards.



I have no idea if it's at all feasible, but let it be known I would buy a proper HD version of this show in a heartbeat.is a director with an ocean of style and energy, and it's criminal a) how little work he's gotten in the last 7 years and b) how many of his series are out of print or have suboptimal home video releases. Especially with this show, which remains a technical achievement years afterwards.

Mononoke is an anime bursting with style reminiscent of its Edo period setting, including a paper-like grain filter over everything that looks great, but equally seems like a nightmare to restore. With the upcoming newly made film produced by Twin Engine , at the very least we'll be able to see a more modern version of this aesthetic next year.

https://youtu.be/gL076eIru9k is an anime bursting with style reminiscent of its Edo period setting, including a paper-like grain filter over everything that looks great, but equally seems like a nightmare to restore. With the upcoming newly made film produced by, at the very least we'll be able to see a more modern version of this aesthetic next year.https://youtu.be/gL076eIru9k

Mononoke is steeped in the culture of the Edo period, and it purposefully recreates the feeling of both kabuki theater and ukiyo-e paintings to deliver a show that looks at once modern and ancient.



Also the OP is played on a concertina which is just strange enough to work. Either way, this show looks rad. Not only is it a uniquely colorful aesthetic for what is largely a series of horror stories, but it's an extremely purposeful one.is steeped in the culture of the Edo period, and it purposefully recreates the feeling of both kabuki theater and ukiyo-e paintings to deliver a show that looks at once modern and ancient.Also the OP is played on a concertina which is just strange enough to work.





There's no way I can accurately describe this show to someone and do it justice without telling them to just look at it themselves. It's one of those few anime I'd have to label as an "experience." The OP goes so hard both in the auditory and visual departments. Definitely not one you should ever skip. It's really fitting with the experience of the rest of the show.There's no way I can accurately describe this show to someone and do it justice without telling them to just look at it themselves. It's one of those few anime I'd have to label as an "experience."



Though before we dig into the story itself, fair warning: this is a horror show and it gets very dark at points. As in there are themes of suicide and abuse through many of these. I would argue it's handled with both good taste and empathy, but it's something folks should know before you get into it. Especially with how the very first story arc of this show goes.

Yeah, there's no holding back on the touchy subject matter in this show. We're going to try our best to talk about these in the best way that we can, as always.





Anyway, the basic structure of the show is you have self-contained 2-3 episode arcs about a nameless Medicine Seller going to spooky places and trying to uncover the mystery behind how they got so spooked to begin with. It's like Mushi-Shi if Ginko were kind of an asshole. It's kind of the double-edged magic sword to talk about a show like this. I want to be as respectful as possible, but also this column is built around me making jokes calling the ghost fetuses Minions.Anyway, the basic structure of the show is you have self-contained 2-3 episode arcs about a nameless Medicine Seller going to spooky places and trying to uncover the mystery behind how they got so spooked to begin with. It's likeif Ginko were kind of an asshole.

nonoke with his sword, the Medicine Seller must discover The Form, the Truth, and The Reason behind each of them. In other words, it's all about the Who, How, and Why! I'll also note that since it's the Edo period and the height of the four class system, at the time only a Samurai, the highest class, was permitted to have a sword, while Merchants like the Medicine Seller were considered the lowest class. Hinting at his somewhat deceptive nature of playing both a high-card and a low-card role as both executioner and observer within each story.



Each little mystery is also helmed by a different writer, some of which you may have heard of, including Ikuko Takahashi , Manabu Ishikawa , Chiaki J. Konaka (before he decided to create an evil cloud representing cancel culture), and Michiko Yokote . Despite being set in the Edo Period, the structure of each story is more similar to a haunted whodunnit using folkloric figures. In order to expel a mononoke with his sword, the Medicine Seller must discover The Form, the Truth, and The Reason behind each of them. In other words, it's all about the Who, How, and Why! I'll also note that since it's the Edo period and the height of the four class system, at the time only a Samurai, the highest class, was permitted to have a sword, while Merchants like the Medicine Seller were considered the lowest class. Hinting at his somewhat deceptive nature of playing both a high-card and a low-card role as both executioner and observer within each story.Each little mystery is also helmed by a different writer, some of which you may have heard of, including(before he decided to create an evil cloud representing cancel culture), and

Mushi-shis and Natsume Yūjin-Chō s, Dr. Feelgood here isn't really in it to help out other people. And the show is very aware of that swerve.



Like he's not malicious, and slaying mononoke is ultimately a good thing on both a physical and spiritual level, but he's also not gonna go out of his way if the people around him decide to reap what they sow. There's a whoooole rabbit hole would could go down with the stuff that's implied and hinted about the Medicine Seller, but at its core he's meant to be our Sherlock. But unlike yourands, Dr. Feelgood here isn't really in it to help out other people. And the show is very aware of that swerve.Like he's not malicious, and slaying mononoke is ultimately a good thing on both a physical and spiritual level, but he's also not gonna go out of his way if the people around him decide to reap what they sow.

nonoke are dangerous and violent apparitions, most of them only exist as a response to some actual crime or circumstance. He pretty much lets the events run their course, but he never gets in the way of letting the audience figure out what happened and we also get to have the catharsis when the real perpetrators get their just deserts. Although the mononoke are dangerous and violent apparitions, most of them only exist as a response to some actual crime or circumstance. This was my first time watching it after sitting in my backlog for years so I had a lot of fun unraveling each set-up as they went along.

nonoke are the result of ayakashi spirits being corrupted by negative human emotions, and while they're dangerous, they are ultimately symptoms of entirely human ills. So yes, the gross baby ghosts will murder a dude, but they're only like that because of the actions that created them in the first place.



And boy, does this arc hit different in this particular point in time. It's a cliché by now to say the monsters aren't the real monsters, but the way it plays out here is pretty nuanced. Mononoke are the result of ayakashi spirits being corrupted by negative human emotions, and while they're dangerous, they are ultimately symptoms of entirely human ills. So yes, the gross baby ghosts will murder a dude, but they're only like that because of the actions that created them in the first place.And boy, does this arc hit different in this particular point in time.



A lot of the true victims also curiously tend to be women or involve womanhood. Which isn't uncommon for horror but it's notable given how little agency women had during Japan's history. At the time, women were basically property with few chances for social mobility outside of marriage.





If one were so inclined they could probably try to make a bad faith argument about how the Zashiki-warashi arc is some ham-fisted anti-choice parable, but the details make it obvious that the crime is how the women were forced into abortions because they were seen as fodder for those who profited off their sex work, and were denied the autonomy to control their own bodies. It doesn't show up in EVERY story, but it's most certainly a recurring theme, and it's often used to add more layers onto the real-life horrors that spawn the supernatural ones. The cause is not simply one evil person, but an oppressive system that allows or encourages those people.If one were so inclined they could probably try to make a bad faith argument about how the Zashiki-warashi arc is some ham-fisted anti-choice parable, but the details make it obvious that the crime is how the women were forced into abortions because they were seen as fodder for those who profited off their sex work, and were denied the autonomy to control their own bodies.



There's quite a bit of subtle information being given at any time so there's a lot of room for interpretation because the show isn't keen on explaining absolutely everything or completely moralizing everything that goes on. The ambiguous nature works in its favor because it leaves a lot to discover even on re-watch, and it's part of what makes this show feel like a classic. Some people may not understand everything the first time through, but I felt in most cases its main messages were pretty clear even with all the heavy abstractions and specific cultural allusions. Though, definitely think hard about all that sexy traditional art the show goes out of its way to present.

nonoke with two backs look like background characters in an Ikuhara show.

I would never call the show "sexy" but it's definitely not shy about broaching the topic of sex. It's just that all the characters making the mononoke with two backs look like background characters in an Ikuhara show.



I'm sorry, I forgot not everyone feels turned on when they look at this incredibly detailed period-accurate screen door used to break into play acts. But that's just me showing my true reputation as an art pervert. This show was made for people like me.





Like yes, this is an ambitious and abstract way to meld the 2D characters and largely CG environments that enhances the surreal nature of the story, but also I need to update my eyeglasses prescription after this. Though I will say, another benefit of the story-arc structure is that it makes this very easy to watch in short pieces. And that's good because even as somebody who loves this aesthetic, it can start to strain the eyes if you binge-watch. Especially the arc that takes place in this fucked of M.C. Escher boat.Like yes, this is an ambitious and abstract way to meld the 2D characters and largely CG environments that enhances the surreal nature of the story, but also I need to update my eyeglasses prescription after this.

Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo , using digital and traditional styles to create something more surreal. I was surprised how well the CG aged and blended in to the point where some people might not even notice the difference at first because it's already conceptually uncanny.

It's a maximalist aesthetic in the same way, using digital and traditional styles to create something more surreal. I was surprised how well the CG aged and blended in to the point where some people might not even notice the difference at first because it's already conceptually uncanny.

A Lot, and with the low res stream it can certainly be off-putting. But, along with the visuals, it is some absolutely fantastic sound design and editing. Every story is basically a Sherlock mystery happening inside a ghost story, and they manage to make both work beautifully. And grotesquely.



Congratulations! It's a monster. It's really good! But it's also, and with the low res stream it can certainly be off-putting. But, along with the visuals, it is some absolutely fantastic sound design and editing. Every story is basically a Sherlock mystery happening inside a ghost story, and they manage to make both work beautifully. And grotesquely.Congratulations! It's a monster.



Having multiple separate mysteries also means that stories that don't work for you are balanced out by ones that will. I wasn't a big fan of the ghostly boat arc Umibozu both because of the uncomfortable "pure" incest plot and the somewhat softer resolution, but I adored the more psychological Noppera-bo and how it explores the personal effect of abuse has on a person. Though, I think the execution on all of them remains excellent. I never disliked watching them.





It's very funny to me because we know damn well Dr. Feelgood here knows what's up, but he's happy to let this guy stick his petard into the haunted hoisting machine. I enjoyed Umibozu mostly because it has the largest supporting cast, and there's a lot of big personalities to bounce off the Medicine Seller as they piece together the mystery of this whole haunted sea. Including a wannabe exorcist who just keeps walking into rakes while our main man watches.It's very funny to me because we know damn well Dr. Feelgood here knows what's up, but he's happy to let this guy stick his petard into the haunted hoisting machine.

Samurai Horror Tales and even brings back his assistant, Kayo, who was a servant in the previous case. As a result, we end up focusing on her perspective more than his as the audience surrogate. They also flirt a little by making goldfish smooch which I very much appreciated.



The show weirdly isn't afraid to tell you that the Medicine Seller is supposed to be attractive.

It's also the only one that explicitly references the events ofand even brings back his assistant, Kayo, who was a servant in the previous case. As a result, we end up focusing on her perspective more than his as the audience surrogate. They also flirt a little by making goldfish smooch which I very much appreciated.The show weirdly isn't afraid to tell you that the Medicine Seller is supposed to be attractive.

ononoke.

Can't blame Kayo for flirting. She's seen what he looks like when he...unsheathes his sword, if you know what I mean. That's right, he gets magically sexier to exorcise the mononoke.



Oh my!~

Takahiro Sakurai . Also we should make it known that yes, he's voiced by



Very much the dude you want to voice your mysterious and stoic protag. Though, some of his lines are delivered so straight they wrap back around to being funny. He bounces off well in Nue as well since he acts more of a direct participant in that one. Especially when we get to see him just straight-up try to freak people out into revealing their misdeeds.





Upon re-watch I really appreciated how much characterization there is to the guy. A lot of the "important" details are left very ambiguous—including whether or not he's even human—but each arc offers us a deeper idea of who he is. ESPECIALLY Noppera-bo. Oh noooooo I accidentally made a deadly poison that kills you if you breathe it in and put it in the incense for the incense smelling competition. Why did I leave my incredibly deadly nose poison next to that comically large banana peel oh noooooooooooo.Upon re-watch I really appreciated how much characterization there is to the guy. A lot of the "important" details are left very ambiguous—including whether or not he's even human—but each arc offers us a deeper idea of who he is. ESPECIALLY Noppera-bo.

nonoke for whatever duty or maybe enjoyment he gets out of it, and occasionally he can be hella dubious. But as our closest thing to the story's voice, he doesn't always refrain from expressing his opinions even if it seems harsh to do so. He's the judge putting everyone on trial and his judgments must still be based in scrutiny and fairness. The last arc, Bakeneko, definitely feels the most like a courtroom to me.

He's a hard guy to read other than he just reaaaaaaally wants to kill the mononoke for whatever duty or maybe enjoyment he gets out of it, and occasionally he can be hella dubious. But as our closest thing to the story's voice, he doesn't always refrain from expressing his opinions even if it seems harsh to do so. He's the judge putting everyone on trial and his judgments must still be based in scrutiny and fairness. The last arc, Bakeneko, definitely feels the most like a courtroom to me.

Ayakashi story he originated in. Though this one also raises questions because it takes place in a much more modern time than the others. It involves an honest to god subway train!



#ShibuyaMeltdown It's definitely the one where he's most involved in ferreting out the truth from other characters—which makes sense since it's partly a redux of the originalstory he originated in. Though this one also raises questions because it takes place in a much more modern time than the others. It involves an honest to god subway train!#ShibuyaMeltdown





Bonus: His traditional Japanese wooden shoes were made for walkin'.

All the characters reprise their roles too, implying that they're supposed to be the previous iterations' reincarnations in this new time period. Though the Medicine Seller still dresses and acts the same because, in his words, he "wouldn't get any work." Probably one of my fav bits of dry humor regardless of whether it was a bluff to avoid suspicion or sincere. He's extremely nonchalant with all his non-answers.Bonus: His traditional Japanese wooden shoes were made for walkin'.



It's also another story arc that is decidedly concerned with women and their agency (or lack thereof) in society. Even in a more modern time period, where they can hold jobs and aren't legally property, that doesn't mean there aren't still a whole lot of forces (read: men in power) applying pressure.





(Editors note: in journalism, as of 2020 the split between men/women journalists is 60/40) Especially with the victim being an (at the time) androgynous Western-style flapper with ambitions of moving her way up into the man-filled world of journalism. The two other female characters trying to move along the same lines whether it's about escaping the antiquated expectations of being a widow, or fitting into a picture of being a cute and modern city girl following her dreams.

The entire premise is about the central mononoke exposing the people whose actions—actively or tacitly—helped cover up her death. Not coincidentally that includes the police detective who immediately assumes it must have been a suicide because hey, you know how women are, amirite?

Tokyo in Transit: Japanese Culture on the Rails and Road by Alisa Freedman if they'd like to learn more.



But similarly, like the enthusiasm over a new technology, it's not enough to say that we live in an age where our injustices magically go away at the slightest bit of progress. Mononoke 's problems are based in history but they reflect our modern crimes, too. To say all of the things dealt with are in the past would be a lie and an evil of itself. The conflict around the new subway system also reads to me as a commentary about how haphazardly declaring modernity can be a tool to cover-up already existing problems or threats. Today, Japan has one of the greatest, fastest, and safest train lines in the world and at the time of its introduction it deeply impacted their social structure into forcing people across class and genders into interacting with each other, but it also didn't happen without a cost. Bloody accidents like the one in the show were common after the railways construction. It took a lot of time to get to the level of quality and caution that exists in today's system. I really recommend people interested in this history readby Alisa Freedman if they'd like to learn more.But similarly, like the enthusiasm over a new technology, it's not enough to say that we live in an age where our injustices magically go away at the slightest bit of progress.problems are based in history but they reflect our modern crimes, too. To say all of the things dealt with are in the past would be a lie and an evil of itself.

nonoke, Medicine Seller isn't here to protect the culprit it exacts revenge upon. A lot of these morality tales can come off as characterizing anger or revenge as inherently evil, but here it's a lot more complicated.



The narrative portrays Setsuko's anger as justified, but also acknowledges that allowing it to fester will only trap her own spirit in turmoil. Which is probably why our hero waits until after she's dragged her murderer straight to hell before severing her connection with the cat ayakashi. It's also telling that despite being here to exorcise the mononoke, Medicine Seller isn't here to protect the culprit it exacts revenge upon. A lot of these morality tales can come off as characterizing anger or revenge as inherently evil, but here it's a lot more complicated.The narrative portrays Setsuko's anger as justified, but also acknowledges that allowing it to fester will only trap her own spirit in turmoil. Which is probably why our hero waits until after she's dragged her murderer straight to hell before severing her connection with the cat ayakashi.





The resolution grants them a chance to atone as a community through proper acknowledgement. And as is law with most detective stories, there's an implication that even if nobody had done anything the real truth would have inevitably come out on its own. The other characters are to a degree all guilty of her murder as well, but their sins are rooted in willful ignorance or neglect. Really like the negative version of three wise monkeys. Any one of them could've prevented the outcome if they had cared to be involved over turning a blind eye to a problem that was happening in front of them.The resolution grants them a chance to atone as a community through proper acknowledgement. And as is law with most detective stories, there's an implication that even if nobody had done anything the real truth would have inevitably come out on its own.

Mononoke digs into, but at its core there's a belief that the darkness we face—supernatural or mundane—can be fought. So long as it has a form, a truth, and a reason, it can be understood and defanged.





Take down all the pageantry and ultimately this is a show about acknowledging, understanding, and confronting the darkest part of ourselves and our world. It's a remarkably hopeful coda for a story so steeped in horror. And that's kind of the conclusion the show reaches on the whole. We could go on for hours about the intricacies and details of the various spiritual worldviewsdigs into, but at its core there's a belief that the darkness we face—supernatural or mundane—can be fought. So long as it has a form, a truth, and a reason, it can be understood and defanged.Take down all the pageantry and ultimately this is a show about acknowledging, understanding, and confronting the darkest part of ourselves and our world. It's a remarkably hopeful coda for a story so steeped in horror.



We all have the ability to act as individuals but the last arc's ending sticks with me because it's the only time the solution ends in people acting as a group. They're not totally unified or pure, but their individual perspectives are also what brings about real justice and truth that couldn't exist otherwise. And like Noppera-bo, most of the time we don't even realize the real agency we possess. There's always a sky out there waiting for you and the day will come that you can reach it.



I'm really excited to see what this team has to say with this setting and character now, so many years later. Do they still hold to that perspective, or has their opinion on justice or agency changed in the last 15 years? And how will all these visual ideas work with current animation technology? Will they manage to make the Medicine Seller even hotter?

Mononoke is a great work for blending so many historical and modern aesthetics and story elements into something truly stylish, unique, and engaging. It's a full display how confidence is everything when attempting to create a memorable experience that'll last the ages. And with that, I clap my hands, and say, "Good Show!"

Who knows! The future is beyond us. But it's fantastic to see that truly great pieces of art can still hold up through time.is a great work for blending so many historical and modern aesthetics and story elements into something truly stylish, unique, and engaging. It's a full display how confidence is everything when attempting to create a memorable experience that'll last the ages. And with that, I clap my hands, and say, "Good Show!"