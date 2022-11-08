It's no secret that this season is brimming with fantastic anime vying for audiences' time. In the fervor for My Hero Academia , Bleach , and Chainsaw Man, you might have missed the boat on Akiba Maid Wars. We're here to fix that.

This series is streaming on HIDIVE

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Chris

Well, Nick, this is it. I'm told the enforcers from the Kadokawa Group will be by the TWIA offices any day now. If we aren't able to pay our dues to them, they may resort to more...extreme measures of confirming our loyalty.

Well, Nick, this is it. I'm told the enforcers from theGroup will be by the TWIA offices any day now. If we aren't able to pay our dues to them, they may resort to more...extreme measures of confirming our loyalty.

Nick

Shhhhhh, Chris, not in front of the customers! We gotta keep up appearances. Ahem Okaewinasaimase, Goshujinsamas and Ojousamas! Tank you evew so much fow joining us as Café TWIA. (❀≧ω≦)☾*✲⋆. Youw sewvew wiww be wiff you momentewawy~~~~

Shhhhhh, Chris, not in front of the customers! We gotta keep up appearances. Ahem Okaewinasaimase, Goshujinsamas and Ojousamas! Tank you evew so much fow joining us as Café TWIA. (❀≧ω≦)☾*✲⋆. Youw sewvew wiww be wiff you momentewawy~~~~



Oh yeah, we're going to make this new arrangement work seamlessly.



Let it be known that my only concession to our new management is putting that watermark at the bottom of images. Otherwise, if anybody up top wants us to stop being degenerates in this column, they can come to the Denny's parking lot and hash it out with my and my wife.





But that atypicality is what makes Ranko and Akiba Maid War so special. You and everyone else's new wife. And it certainly isn't every day that a new object of anime-fan adoration is a thirty-five-year-old mafia murder maid.But that atypicality is what makes Ranko andso special.





It's certainly the show that took us all by the most surprise! Even if you ferreted out from the purposefully cryptic promo material that this show about 90's maid cafes was going to feature guns heavily, I don't think anyone quite realized the scope or tone that premiere was going to have. Or it would have possibly the peppiest sequence of mass-murder in the whole year.

Akiba Maid War was one with plenty of potential apart from the one joke, pretty well cemented it as one to follow in this already packed season.

We all knew something was coming, thanks to the carefully-cut trailers. Heck, that curiosity was enough to make this one of my most anticipated series of the season, even though I'm generally not one for maids unless they're dragons or skateboarders. So the glorious absurdity of that revelatory rampage, followed by the resultant understanding that the whole concept forwas one with plenty of potential apart from the one joke, pretty well cemented it as one to follow in this already packed season.





Coldblooded murderers, the lot of them. You'll never look at a frilly headdress the same way again. It's funny that this comes out during a nascent trend of anime/manga about gold-hearted yakuza guys doing domestic stuff like homemaking and babysitting. Here, instead of making the hardened criminals all cute and approachable, we're making the cute and approachable servers into criminals with (at least) double-digit body counts.Coldblooded murderers, the lot of them. You'll never look at a frilly headdress the same way again.



Except for newcomer Nagomi, we all know that's just a matter of time.



Oh, you know she's hiding something in her past. Nobody who's THIS excited about maid cafés has a truly unblemished soul.





Though for my money, I'm also suspicious of what might be going on with her new, oh-so-helpful friend from another café who happens to keep checking in on her with guidance.



Rule #1 of the world of Organized Otaku Crime: Trust no one. This is a series that started with one calculated conceptual swerve, and it does seem just a little suspicious that Nagomi is the one person who was unaware that the "meido" in this show's title actually meant 'Underworld.'Though for my money, I'm also suspicious of what might be going on with her new, oh-so-helpful friend from another café who happens to keep checking in on her with guidance.Rule #1 of the world of Organized Otaku Crime: Trust no one.



Nah, I'm sure the cop-themed maid café is totally normal, unlike the literal crime family that Nagomi ends up skipping her lou into. Like, I'm sure there's nothing up with this totally normal panda.

Jujutsu Kaisen ? That panda is not a panda!

Did we learn nothing from? That panda is not a panda!

The Eminence in Shadow ), Maid War immediately tells you what's up and then lets you have fun picking up all the hints as to what's about to go down, all. At the same time, Nagomi naively prances into the jaws of the underworld. See, that's the fun of this show. Where other series spend way too much time and energy trying to surprise you with the swerve (hey there,),immediately tells you what's up and then lets you have fun picking up all the hints as to what's about to go down, all. At the same time, Nagomi naively prances into the jaws of the underworld.



It means, even with all the frilly set dressing, the show also gets to work as a conventionally-entertaining hard-boiled crime thriller. Though even then, many of the plots you expect from such a genre, like a high-stakes poker game or underground fight club, come off here more like irreverent sitcom schemes.



It's a frothy mix of genres that somehow exists right at the middle point between the zombie idol show and the golf crimes show, and it fuckin' rules. Especially with little added details, like all the crime maids still making cutesy puns even as they operate illegal casinos and paint the walls red.





As with any gimmick like this, the secret is a commitment to the bit, and you know you're in good hands when the show ends each episode with a 'Moe Moe Kyun' enka performance by the aforementioned biggest badass Ranko.

Staying on brand is an important part of a maid's job! It's a detail driven home in one of the later episodes, so I'm not surprised to see that so many of these girls can't turn off their marketable vocal tics even when they're using their last gasps to hurl grenades at their attackers.As with any gimmick like this, the secret is a commitment to the bit, and you know you're in good hands when the show ends each episode with a 'Moe Moe Kyun' enka performance by the aforementioned biggest badass Ranko.







Since this is the second episode, you think this will introduce her particular skills as a crime maid, using her acting skills to lure out the cheater and win them out of slavery. But then she still loses, and they must go back to Ranko and the power of shocking violence.

I also appreciate that the show doesn't just rest on its single hook. In nearly every episode, when the audience thinks they have an idea of what to expect, they throw in a little twist to make the whole thing funnier and keep us on our toes. Like when Yumechi does her best Yumeko Jabami impression in the casino episode.Since this is the second episode, you think this will introduce her particular skills as a crime maid, using her acting skills to lure out the cheater and win them out of slavery. But then she still loses, and they must go back to Ranko and the power of shocking violence.





"Aw, cool," I thought, "A badass boss lady in a suit. Exactly the sort of archetype this show knows I'll love!" It's the subversion the show started with and loves using for perfectly achieved conceptual comic effects. I've got my favorite example of that, with the previously mentioned trailers giving us this shot of the Oinky Doink Café's Chief:"Aw, cool," I thought, "A badass boss lady in a suit. Exactly the sort of archetype this show knows I'll love!" Only for the actual show to come out and it to be made immediately clear that Chief is much more akin to a female George Costanza who became middle-manager of this C-grade Murder Starbucks.



I still love Chief but for way different reasons than I anticipated.

Chainsaw Man , Chief is still somehow the wormiest, lyingest piece of shit in anime. Her job is to make things worse and eat out of the trash, and the café is fresh out of trash.

It's wild that in a season with Power from, Chief is still somehow the wormiest, lyingest piece of shit in anime. Her job is to make things worse and eat out of the trash, and the café is fresh out of trash.



Lest any of the readers think that is hyperbole, no, Chief quite literally winds up eating out of the trash for an entire episode.

Here we see the rare sight of a regular panda and a trash panda sharing a meal. Nature is healing.

Akiba Maid War has plenty of in-between characters for the discerning Masters and Mistresses patronizing the café. Such as Zoya, the MMAid who trades blows with Ranko in the third episode, her face having been obscured in the OP up to this point in an attempt to hide the fact that she'd be joining the crew by the end.



She, like Nagomi, doesn't seem to initially be on the up and up on what the real deal with maids in this setting entails. If the polar opposite ends of the Badass-Pathetic spectrum that are Ranko and Chief aren't to your particular tastes, no worries, ashas plenty of in-between characters for the discerning Masters and Mistresses patronizing the café. Such as Zoya, the MMAid who trades blows with Ranko in the third episode, her face having been obscured in the OP up to this point in an attempt to hide the fact that she'd be joining the crew by the end.She, like Nagomi, doesn't seem to initially be on the up and up on what the real deal with maids in this setting entails.





Ironically she comes at it from the other end, seemingly a trained Russian mercenary who left home to chase dreams of cutesy aprons only to find that being a child soldier doesn't impart excellent social skills.



https://twitter.com/jenya_jp

Just another example of how committed Akiba Maid War is to all this wildness. Along those same lines, that whole third episode is a needlessly yet hilariously detailed Ashita no Joe homage.



You already alluded to Birdie Wing in comparison to this show's style, and here we have Akiba Maid War , like that one, lovingly aping those Dezaki Postcard Memories. Fun fact: Her VA is actually Russian. This explains the perfect inflection of the language in which the whole flashback is narrated.https://twitter.com/jenya_jpJust another example of how committedis to all this wildness. Along those same lines, that whole third episode is a needlessly yet hilariously detailedhomage.You already alluded toin comparison to this show's style, and here we have, like that one, lovingly aping those Dezaki Postcard Memories.

Teppuu . They beat the bejeezus out of each other, and it's fantastic.





That's another point where the commitment to the bit pays off. Because the only thing funnier than Maid MMA fights is incredibly cool Maid MMA fights. And outside of that, it's probably the best-animated MMA fight you've ever seen, at least until somebody funds a theatrical anime adaptation of. They beat the bejeezus out of each other, and it's fantastic.That's another point where the commitment to the bit pays off. Because the only thing funnier than Maid MMA fights is incredibly cool Maid MMA fights.

Akiba Maid War 's execution that is so instrumental to its charm. Like Ranko's gratitude for Nagomi's hair tie, there isn't a throwaway gag of a line: it's made apparent here and in later episodes that she has a real appreciation for the camaraderie and support of her fellow pigsty participants.





That's important as a through-line since, from the very opening, the show makes clear that Ranko's quest for revenge will inform the overall trajectory of this plot. We need to get a sense of her as an actual person to invest in for that to work, apart from the plain gag of her and the others' overall existence. It clarifies a sincerity to's execution that is so instrumental to its charm. Like Ranko's gratitude for Nagomi's hair tie, there isn't a throwaway gag of a line: it's made apparent here and in later episodes that she has a real appreciation for the camaraderie and support of her fellow pigsty participants.That's important as a through-line since, from the very opening, the show makes clear that Ranko's quest for revenge will inform the overall trajectory of this plot. We need to get a sense of her as an actual person to invest in for that to work, apart from the plain gag of her and the others' overall existence.





That's the ingredient that makes this whole thing work. It would still be a fun show if this were just the psychopathic adventures of a bunch of frilly criminals, but through moments like this, we start to see the Oinky Doinky crew as a lovable group of misfits. This is what makes episode four work as well as it does.





Now she is the working hero we deserve. That one was going to be an easy sell for me since it winds up centering on Shiipon, the cool-ass gyaru maid.Now she is the working hero we deserve.



She's great, especially when she remains the only rebellious symbol standing against the literal Maid Drill Sergeant.

Akiba Maid War always remains A Show.



The psychologically manipulative Maid Drill Sergeant teases the episode's opening by hucking Nagomi off a roof. Because even with sincere effort backing its characters and story concepts,always remains A Show.





But that bit of actual brainwashing is where we again get a twist. Everyone but Shiipon starts falling for their sergeant's bullshit until they basically become followers of The Maids Temple and are about to buy their tickets to Guyana.



Oh, the cold openings are amazing. The perfect sampler to make you excited for the rest of the episode. They get more unhinged every week.But that bit of actual brainwashing is where we again get a twist. Everyone but Shiipon starts falling for their sergeant's bullshit until they basically become followers of The Maids Temple and are about to buy their tickets to Guyana.

Maid War subversion. Her attempted-escape chat with Ranko seems to culminate with Shiipon deciding she doesn't want to end up dumpster-diving like Chief. But actually, she's just inspired to feign going along with the drills until she can get the Sergeant to leave and bring her old boss back.



You wanna talk about commitment? Shiipon was so dedicated to the café's old ways that she was willing to subject herself to Style Crimes for the interim training.

What follows is just enough backstory for Shiipon and some of that now-trademarksubversion. Her attempted-escape chat with Ranko seems to culminate with Shiipon deciding she doesn't want to end up dumpster-diving like Chief. But actually, she's just inspired to feign going along with the drills until she can get the Sergeant to leave and bring her old boss back.You wanna talk about commitment? Shiipon was so dedicated to the café's old ways that she was willing to subject herself to Style Crimes for the interim training.



Chief may be a worse-than-useless albatross around their collective necks, but at least she doesn't brainwash anybody into hunting down deserters like David Maidcavige. Also, she knows where to get heavy firearms, which is always a bonus.

The Grave of the Fireflies to procuring WMDs, but the way it results in the climax is worth it. I won't question her.

I'm not 100% how Chief goes from irreverently riffingto procuring WMDs, but the way it results in the climax is worth it. I won't question her.

It's gotta be the panda. That fake fur is full of secrets.







This has been a good anime season for seeing bullies get laid the fuck out. It also concludes in one final scene of Shiipon aggressively asserting her individualistic expression, which feels right for the gyaru character and the scrappy nature of the Oinky Doink crew compared to the more Organized Crime elements of the broader Creatureland Group.This has been a good anime season for seeing bullies get laid the fuck out.

G-Witch , weird that we had two different episodes about birthdays this week, huh?

It's not quite on the level of the Chuatury PanPunch, but it's satisfying. Though speaking of, weird that we had two different episodes about birthdays this week, huh?

Gundam are one more thing that Akiba Maid War has in common with Birdie Wing , I'll take it. Though this one prominently features a guest appearance by a sheep rather than a goat, it's not a direct riff.

If parallels withare one more thing thathas in common with, I'll take it. Though this one prominently features a guest appearance by a sheep rather than a goat, it's not a direct riff.



Also, somehow this show has the less fucked-up birthday bash, which is really saying something.

G-Witch's traumas to the torture inflicted on Nagomi and Ranko here.

As someone utterly repulsed by the taste of tomato juice, I might prefertraumas to the torture inflicted on Nagomi and Ranko here.



I don't know; it'd be fun to have a cute sheep to watch me drown in Chef Boyardee's blood.





That is, this is also the episode where they mash up the story of a birthday-possessive serial-killer sheep maid with the age-old sitcom surprise birthday party plotline and somehow make the latter land as more of a shocking swerve.

Nagomi let it stand on top of her head to have a better chance of surviving longer. That's how you know she's the nice one. Being the only one who at first also seemed enthusiastic about celebrating Ranko's thirty-sixth birthday party might also have been a clue.That is, this is also the episode where they mash up the story of a birthday-possessive serial-killer sheep maid with the age-old sitcom surprise birthday party plotline and somehow make the latter land as more of a shocking swerve.





Ranko might be their ace, but the other girls still carry their weight in body bags. It's weirdly wholesome! Like they spent weeks eating bean sprouts to afford a birthday cake, like some somber kids show. Then just when you think the story's getting a little too corny, they storm in and murder an entire café of sheep girls.Ranko might be their ace, but the other girls still carry their weight in body bags.





It builds off of that lesson from the fourth episode: cultivated loyalty to comrades over any demanded loyalty to an organization. All before a gag about Chief eating some of Ranko's birthday cake and hoisted up like the lovable scamp she is, roll the song-and-dance credits number!

It all rounds back to that earlier bit about Ranko being more prone to violence when someone insults the café or her co-workers, as here we see the others are just as willing to extend that care to her.It builds off of that lesson from the fourth episode: cultivated loyalty to comrades over any demanded loyalty to an organization. All before a gag about Chief eating some of Ranko's birthday cake and hoisted up like the lovable scamp she is, roll the song-and-dance credits number!

Maid War such a blast and helps it stand out even among some wildly excellent series this season. Hell, it even outperforms some of them. Tell me, does that chainsaw dude where a pig-maid outfit? I didn't think so.

That frothy mix of tone and energy makessuch a blast and helps it stand out even among some wildly excellent series this season. Hell, it even outperforms some of them. Tell me, does that chainsaw dude where a pig-maid outfit? I didn't think so.

Gundam greenhouse!



I hope all those chainsaws can help these maids carve out a niche for themselves in a season like this one. I've seen plenty of positive reactions to the series so far that I'm not worried about it getting lost in the shuffle. That's part of the power of a notable original series backed by an innovative marketing campaign. It's always neat when a 'gimmick' show, even one with a good gimmick, proves to have plenty else going on besides said gimmick.

And they can grow bigger, better tomatoes than the ones in thatgreenhouse!I hope all those chainsaws can help these maids carve out a niche for themselves in a season like this one. I've seen plenty of positive reactions to the series so far that I'm not worried about it getting lost in the shuffle. That's part of the power of a notable original series backed by an innovative marketing campaign. It's always neat when a 'gimmick' show, even one with a good gimmick, proves to have plenty else going on besides said gimmick.