by Christopher Farris & Lucas DeRuyter,
Chris and Lucas dive into the Sargasso Sea of marketable plastic goodies and the all-consuming monster that is capitalism in the anime world.
Big news, Lucas! Pretty Cure MaxHeart is at last streaming over on Crunchyroll! It only took nearly twenty years, but I can finally see how the adventures of Natalie Blackstone and Hannah Whitehouse continue!
Even better, I can only presume this means they'll be bringing over the toys this show is an ostensible commercial for. How long I've waited to get my hands on a wailing noisemaker shaped like Mepple.
Chris, I'm happy for you! I'm never gonna get in the way of anyone exploring their interests and expressing their passions in a way that's healthy. Plus, collecting stuff is fun!
That being said, do you ever feel there's a pressure or expectation to buy as much merch as you can? To fill the holes in our hearts with as many anime trinkets and waifu tchotchkes as possible?
And if they were, well, at least they're stocked with stuff with a bit more variety than rows of Funko Pops.
I snark, but part of me does empathize with the idea that these are some people's favorite characters, so getting little SD versions of them is nice. Less nice is the proposition that shelling out for said figures is required to show support for your favorite show.
Okay, no. I can't keep this bit going anymore. Hi ANN readers, I'm Lucas DeRuyter. I'm a registered socialist and I have beef with consumerism and capitalism broadly, but ESPECIALLY with how it manifests in the anime community/industry.
And I think it's fair to point out that a huge number of series that introduced fans to anime here in the West, from Pokémon to Digimon to the originally licensed version of Sailor Moon, existed at the behest of hawking merch to impressionable youngsters.
Don't get me wrong. I respect the hell out of a franchise like Gundam for realizing that it could make largely uncompromised creative works by carving out a niche audience and building up that community to support the different kinds of Gundam media. But it's frustrating to me that engaging with this secondary market is now synonymous with the anime fandom.
The thing is, with the examples of Gundam or the various Japanese toylines that Hasbro brought over to become Transformers, the art of sellin' stuff is hardly an exclusively American institution. Major anime series cost money to make, which requires financing, which is why many production committees include figure makers like Good Smile Company.
Oh, wait! That's exactly what they do and I'm still not over how wild it is that Good Smile owns 4chan!
What is less odd is the whole idea of merchandise helping to finance anime. I've already brought up Gundam, of course, but there are other cases like the old studio Gainax kept afloat through their garage kit sales.
Granted, that whole story is ultimately less one of scrappy survivorship and more of a company with massive mismanagement scraping by however it could while not taking proper care of its creatives. Capitalism, ho!
Yeaaaaaaah~ I know weird Evangelion ad campaigns are/were a meme for a good while, but the waifu-ification of characters like Asuka and Rei via merch always rubbed me the wrong way. Especially considering how much of their stories focus on reaffirming their identities on their own terms and escaping objectification.
But maybe I'm the fool for thinking that capitalism would pay mind to silly little details like major themes and plot points?
Like there's something to be said about the character of Mari being introduced into Rebuild of Evangelion seeming at first a cynical decision because producers thought they needed a new Evangelion waifu to sell goods of, only for her to be a thematic lynchpin of the entire new project.
Nowadays people need to juggle a couple of subscriptions to keep up with even mainstream releases and those sites are bombarding them with hyper-specific merch ads all the while. I know there's never been a super ideal way to produce or consume art in the entire course of human history, but it feels like this space backslid in the past few decades.
Is that fair, or have I finally reached anime elder status???
Yes, back in the day, the anime merch you were mostly spending money on was the anime itself.
As the time in the space went on you would see more crossover of home video releases with physical merch, seemingly to sweeten the deal as uncouth unpaid-for online viewing options of anime became more prevalent. Did anybody need that like a cheap replica of Haruhi Suzumiya's hairband? I don't know, but Bandai sure seemed to think it would move the needle.
Just writing someone a check so I can experience the art they made seems like a better system than paying a third party for access to a platform where there's a bunch of anime I don't want to watch with a fraction of that subscription fee going towards the people whose art I do like.
It's great that streaming giants like Crunchyroll and Netflix have played a critical role in making anime more accessible and broadening this community as a result, but with physical media releases becoming increasingly rare for new titles, I can't help but feel like the economics of this hobby are becoming needlessly convoluted and precarious.
Given what we've heard about how much studios like MAPPA pay their animators, it doesn't seem like a ton of those economics are trickling down to the artists. Would that be better if not for the surprisingly low Blu-ray sales of ostensible hits like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen? Sadly, probably not!
And the widespread issues in the Japanese (and growingly global) animation industry also fuel my frustrations. I can't do anything about these problems other than give people money I like for the art they make, and now that process has been obfuscated more than ever!
Maybe I'm being doom and gloom about this, but I feel like the vibes in the gaming space have been off since the final nail was hammered into E3's coffin, and I worry that this space is also beginning to think of "anime" as more of a branding for products, than an art form.
I don't care how much someone loves their waifu, don't gamble for PNGs people!
I will admit I find myself marginally conflicted in my role as a consumer here. I love musical multimedia promotional vehicles like BanG Dream! and Love Live!, and franchises like Precure that squarely exist to shout "Buy All Our Playsets and Toys!" I even bought some of the toys!
As I type this I'm wearing a funny Laid-Back Camp shirt I bought.
And to loop us back to the opening of this convo, God only knows how much I've spent on explicitly promotional franchises like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon, which I may have never come across if not for their widely popular anime. I don't regret any of the money I put into either of them—or any of my hobbies for that matter—I just wish that push for additional purchases felt more worthwhile across the landscape or even just stuck to a series where it felt more organic to the brand.
(image credit: https://www.hk01.com/遊戲動漫/824958/水星的魔女風靈高達模型瘋賣-設計師jnthed受小島秀夫力捧後台勁)
There is no ethical consumption under capitalism, even if what you're consuming is a delicious, nutritious tie-in.
That is, there's nothing wrong with buying a sick Nana Mizuki CD, a pack of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, or even a light-up transforming roleplay toy. But your wallet will thank you more if it's from a place of personal appreciation for the material, not some desire to pump cash back into the publisher, and certainly not to try and convince other fans of your nerd cred.
