Neon Genesis Evangelion Complete Series Blu-ray Coming in November

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most influential anime of all time, and the highly anticipated Complete Series on Blu-ray Boxed Set will come out on November 9, 2011, followed by the Neon Genesis Evangelion Complete Series Blu-ray on December 8, exclusively at Right Stuf.

The NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Standard Edition is an essential five-disc set that contains over five hours of bonus features, including animatics, TV commercials, music videos, and more.

This set includes the original twenty-six episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION , as well as the films EVANGELION :DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION .

● 5+ Hours of Bonus Features

The NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Collector's Edition is a deluxe 11-disc set presented in a rigid case, containing a 40-page book, 8 art cards, the Official Dub ( Netflix ) and Subtitled versions, and the bonus Classic Dub ( ADV ) and Subtitled versions. The Collector's Edition set contains over seven hours of bonus features including animatics, TV commercials, music videos, Japanese cast auditions, trailers, and more.

● 7+ Hours of Bonus Features ● 40-Page Book ● 8 Art Cards ● Bonus Classic Dub and Subtitled Versions

exclusively from Right Stuf.

Neither version of the international re-release of NEON GENESIS EVANGELION does not contain "FLY ME TO THE MOON" in any of its home video editions.

