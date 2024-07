Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Fine Art feat. Printed Autograph 3rd season ver.

Anime Expo 2024 has come and gone. Many attendees were able to visit the KADOKAWA Booth and partake in high quality products based off of popular anime titles. For those attendees who were unable to purchase the products they wanted in time and those who were not able to attend Anime Expo 2024, now it's your turn! For a limited time only, many of the products based off of popular titles likeandare available for purchase from two online sites. EJ ANiME STORE in amiami and EJ Anime Store in animate international are both running sales that will last until Monday, July 15th. Please make sure to check them out and don't waste this second chance to enjoy some of this quality anime merchandise!is one of the most popular Isekai anime to come out in the past couple of years and its third season is slated to come out later this fall. If you're a fan, then be sure to check out this gorgeous art print that gives fans a glimpse into things to come. This art piece based on a teaser for season 3 features iconic characters from the series. Emilia and Anastasia take center stage, looking forward as they prepare for upcoming threats that lie ahead as they are surrounded by destruction. This artwork also includes printed autographs from Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuki's VA), Rie Takahashi (Emilia's VA), Rie Murakawa (Ram's VA), and Inori Minase (Rem's VA)!took the anime community by storm with its gripping story and interesting characters. This art print features key visuals from the announcement for the upcoming and highly anticipated season two. The art features Kana, Akane and MEMcho practicing in the center while our main protagonists, Ruby and Aqua, take up the foreground. All the way in the back is their mother Ai who the show continues to revolve around. This artwork also displays the printed signatures of Takeo Otsuka (Aqua's VA) and Yurie Igoma (Ruby's VA) over their respective characters.Thisart print features the cover of the series 9th light novel titled. Its sale marks the first framed art print for a cover illustration by so-bin. This illustration features the protagonist of theseries, the great magic caster Ainz Ooal Gown in all his regal glory. Here he rides his mighty steed into battle, commanding his legion of troops. Purchase this art in honor of the great Ainz when you get the chance!With the release of, KADOKAWA has released this adorable plush keychain of Chomusuke. You might recognize this adorable little guy as the adopted pet of the fan favorite explosion specialist Megumin. Each keychain is soft to the touch, with slight differences in the sizes and expressions. Check them all out to see which version of this mascot is right for you!KADOKAWA offers a range of tin badges featuring scenes from the cover art of the popular anime and manga! These cool can badges are made with holographic material. Wear them on your shirt or as an accessory, and show the world how you're proud of your favoritecharacters. KADOKAWA is selling a total of 10 different designs, with a wide selection of colorful tin badges. You can purchase up to 12 single piece of badge, or up to 3 boxes of complete set including 10 designs!To commemorate the release of the art book ofby Momoko, KADOKAWA will be selling this lovely print of the book's cover illustration. This illustration features the titular character Alya with an amazing attention to detail, showcasing a glimpse at the beauty that can be found in the artbook itself.All of this is just a fraction of what EJ ANiME STORE in amiami and EJ Anime Store in animate international have to offer. KADOKAWA is continuing to bring quality products to anime fans, but remember, the sales for these items and more will only last until Monday, July 15th, 2024. Some items may sell out again online so don't hesitate. Now is the chance to represent your love for some of the most popular anime titles out right now!■Online sales informationSales ends Monday, July 15, 2024EJ ANiME STORE in amiamiEJ Anime Store in animate international