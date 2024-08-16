Advertorial
Don't Wait! Get Your Tickets For Anime NYC 2024 Today!
by AnimeNYC (Paid Advertisement),
The time for Anime NYC is here! Anime NYC has grown to be one of the largest anime conventions on the east coast, bringing fans from around the world to a one stop location dedicated to celebrating the best and brightest of anime from all over the world, exciting Japanese pop culture, popular manga and more! Located at the Javits Center in New York City, Anime NYC has established itself as an easy gateway for those looking to experience various forms of Japanese culture alongside every generation of anime fans. For three days, you can experience unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest anime and manga creators in Japan. Anime NYC will be taking place NEXT WEEK August 23 to August 25, 2024! There's still time to grab your badge in order to join nearly 100,000 fans in the celebrations!
You could spend hours exploring the Exhibitor Hall with thousands of different types of anime merchandise on display. Or maybe you would like to support your favorite independent artists at the curated Artist Alley? This year, Anime NYC has also partnered with Play NYC, NYC's premier independent developer gaming convention, and are offering fans an 80,000 square foot gaming hall! Appreciate amazing cosplayers who have worked tirelessly to hone their craft? Come to the brand new Destination Cosplay (presented by HIDIVE with 2.5 Dimensional Seduction) in the River Pavilion! Enjoy these designated cosplay spots or feel free to participate yourself and show your love for your favorite fandom on your literal sleeves. There are also food halls to keep your energy up and various panels sponsored by some of the most established company brands in the industry, including Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and more! Every day there is something new and exciting going on at every hour!
On Friday, August 23rd, Anime NYC has special guests coming in from Japan, taking a break from lending their talents to popular Japanese properties in order to show themselves IN PERSON at Anime NYC. For fans of the Love Live! franchise, Sayuri Date (who voices Kanon Shibuya), Naomi Payton (who voices Sumire Heanna), and Akana Yabushima (who voices Mei Yoneme) will all be appearing at the show! Legendary voice actress Chiwa Saito will also have her own panel after being a part of the extremely popular anime series like Puella Magi Madoka Magica as Akeml Homura, the popular long-running Monogatari Series as Hitagl Senjogaahar, the world-famous Fate/Grand Order game series as Tamamo-no-Mae, and so many more!
However, Friday is also the day for music and live performances with hip hop duo Creepy Nuts doing their first US concert! Hot off the heels of making the MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES anime opening that took the internet by storm, you can see them and dance & sing the crowd (Tickets for Creepy Nuts can be found on Lyte). But if Vtubers are more your speed, then you do not want to miss the first ever convention stop for hololive Presents LIVE Concert with STAGE World Tour '24 -Soar!- (Tickets for hololive Presents LIVE Concert with STAGE World Tour '24 -Soar!- can be found on Lyte). You could also see history made as various talents from different branches of hololive come together to put on a rare appearance!
Even on Sunday, August 25th, there is no shortage of fun and creative panels to attend on the last day of the convention. Were you a fan of the smash hit video game Doki Doki Literature Club? Well you can attend the “Writing Lovable Characters with Dan Salvato” panel where the creator of the game himself will break down his approach to writing characters that stick with readers. Are you a fan of Dungeons & Dragons? Then maybe you'd like to join the cast of Critical Role, one of the biggest online influential groups in the D&D community, as they discuss everything going on with their upcoming campaign and more! Or maybe you'd like to check out some more Japanese and American anime voice actors? There will be plenty of veterans of the industry who have played a role in many childhoods like Toshio Furukawa, best known as Piccolo from Dragon Ball and Portgas D. Ace from One Piece! Max Mittelman, who has exploded in the past couple of years, and best known as the English voice of Saitama in One Punch Man and King in Seven Deadly Sins will also be there in person! For any Phase Connect fans, there will be an exciting concert with some of your favorite Phase Connect VTubers, with a special guest Mint Fantome! (Tickets for the Phase Connect concert can be found here - a badge is required to enter)
So what are you waiting for? If you have even one day to spare, this is all just a taste of what you can experience at Anime NYC! There is still time to purchase LIMITED Friday and Sunday badges on the con's official website! But if you really want to make the most of an anime-filled weekend, head over to Anime NYC's official badge reselling partner, Lyte, where Saturday and 3-Day badges can still be requested. End your summer in a way that celebrates what we all love about anime, manga, Japanese pop culture, and so much more!
discuss this in the forum |