Tokyo Game Show 2022 - Photo Gallery

Tokyo Game Show held its first in-person event in three years from September 15-18. From Sega to CAPCOM , Konami to Square Enix , VR to Blockchain, and even one lady simmering in a pot. The event had it all.

The first two days were business days and the latter two were open to the public. The crowds are always lighter on the business days, but it felt as though it was business as usual: there were still hours-long lines for the most popular games and every booth was crowded with industry professionals.

So let's take a photo tour of what each main hall area had to offer!





Halls 4-6

Halls 4-6 were the big attraction of the event, with the most crowded booths. These halls featured the booths for Sega / Atlus , Square Enix , Konami , Bandai Namco Entertainment , THQ Nordic, Steam Deck, and Mega Quest, among others.





Halls 7 and 8

Halls 7 and 8 featured the massive CAPCOM booth with lots of games to demo, a big booth for thatgamecompany's Sky , and a surprisingly huge presence from Shueisha Games. The latter revealed a new game in collaboration with NetEase Games and The Promised Neverland 's Posuka Demizu at the event on Thursday. These halls also featured an e-Sports area and the disappointingly small merchandise section, mostly dominated by Square Enix and CAPCOM .





Halls 1-3

The main attractions of Halls 1-3 were KOEI Tecmo Games, Happinet, and Level Infinite. These halls also housed the various pavilions for games from other countries such as Korea, Hong Kong, Spain, Germany, and Norway. In addition, these halls also featured the Indie Game Area packed with lots of smaller booths with indie games to try.



And here's look at the crowds from Halls 7 and 8 on the final public day on Sunday.