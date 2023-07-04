ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Legendary action, beat 'em up game franchise Like a Dragon drew in crowds of eager fans who waited in the hot sun for a chance to be the lucky few in the panel. Joining the stage were Hiroyuki Sakamoto (chief producer of Like a Dragon series), Takaya Kuroda (Japanese voice of Kazuma Kiryu), Yong Yea (new English voice of Kiryu), Kson (Vtuber and cabaret hostess in the Gaiden series), and Jacki Jing (panel host). Needing no introduction, the panel jumped straight into the overview of the franchise.

Sakamoto described the game as for adults who are tired of playing video games. The first game in 2005 featured an iconic motif based on Japan's Kabukicho red-light district and Shinjuku. He shared that the game's mix of drama and gameplay “transcends the boundary of conventional video games” but was a gamble at the time. Luckily, after being spread by word of mouth, the game was successful to be recognized as an IP. Its latest installment, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name , follows what Kazuma Kiryu does after the events of Like a Dragon , as well as explores the mysteries behind his appearance in the Yakuza games.

Explaining how the game transitioned from a brawler to an RPG system, Sakamoto disclosed that the decision was met with opposition, even with their team. “We decided the only way to create the most fun is to play RPGs where you grow with your friends and overcome those around you.” To make such a game, they needed a pilot video to solidify their vision. However, the video ended up becoming so funny that they released it on April Fools' Day in 2019, but it was so “controversial” that “everybody went up in flames.” One of the biggest challenges of making it into an RPG was creating an “easy-to-understand system that can be playable by fans of previous action games while retaining the harder action-comedy elements of the past.” Unsurprisingly, the most fun portions to work on were the fights.

Switching gears to the highlight of the panel, Kuroda surprised the room by singing a live rendition of “Baka Mitai.” Before hitting that first note, Kuroda delivered the following line in his iconic Kiryu tone: “Show me the cash.” Shrill shrieks escalated into a singular white noise as the crowd lost their minds as actors sang the iconic scene together. A thunderous standing ovation echoed before descending back into a lull for the panel to move forward into a deep dive into the upcoming game.

After a quick view of the latest trailer, Kson shared how she landed her hostess role in the game. “I won the audition to be in the game, but I'm normally a funny type. I tried to be as sexy as possible in this dress. I hope Kiryu loves me.” With screams and yells assuring her that she is indeed loved, Kson joked into the mic, “I heard Kuroda-san is single.” To which Kuroda—amused—replied, “I'm single.” Yong also shared his audition experience, which surprised even him. “I remember thinking I focused too much on making the voice, but the emotion just wasn't there,” said Yea. Luckily, his second audition worked out so well that he was told weeks later that he landed the role. “I still don't quite comprehend it. My brain is still processing all this.” He continued to share how he gets into character and how he channels the Kiryu voice fans all know and love in the games.

The final portion of the panel focused on fan Q&As, with some highlights asking about the Amon Clan and what character Kuroda would voice if he wasn't Kiryu. Although Kuroda has no one else in mind outside of Kiryu, he toyed with the idea of playing Ichiban Kasuga because he is the opposite of Kiryu because Kagusa has a “wide range of emotions.” Sakamoto shared how he implemented the Amon Clan at the end of production as a backup boss because he wanted a final target to test players' skills even after completing the story.

“It's something that I just shoved in right at the end. This was actually our first time doing something like that, and it became such a fanservice element when you've played this far,” said Sakamoto. As for the assassin look, it was influenced by Golgo 13 as he believes the teardrop glasses were essential to that kind of visual. “Amon is just a fun element, so he's not the kind of character that would be explored in depth in a spin-off. Sorry.”

At the end of the panel, a rush of fans hopped onto the catwalk portion to try their luck at an autograph. The reckless move could've caused a collapse of the entire stage, and staff warned them to slowly descend while the guests left the stage. Despite the chaotic end to one of the most exciting panels at Anime Expo , the attendees in Petree Hall were able to show their passion for SEGA 's Like a Dragon franchise in more ways than one.