Mamoru Oshii's Vladlove Anime Series Reveals More Staff Members

The official Twitter account for Mamoru Oshii 's new anime series Vladlove revealed more staff members for the anime on Tuesday. Frequent Oshii collaborator Kenji Kawai ( The Sky Crawlers , Stray Dog , Ghost in the Shell , Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence , Patlabor the Mobile Police ) is composing the music for the anime.

In addition, Kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director for the anime. Wakabayashi has also worked with Oshii on Patlabor: The Movie , Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , The Sky Crawlers , Ghost in the Shell , and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence .

As previously announced, Oshii is the executive director and is credited with the original work, and Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ , You're Under Arrest: The Motion Picture , True Tears ) is directing the anime. Kei Yamamura ( The Next Generation -Patlabor- ) is penning the scripts with Oshii. Issei Aragaki ( Monogatari Series key animator/episode animation director) is designing the characters.

Kanako Takatsuki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! 's Hanamaru Kunikida) is performing the anime's theme song as part of the vocal and performance unit BlooDye, who will serve as the "ambassador unit" for the anime. Karin Isobe will also be Takatsuki's "vocal partner" in the unit, and Sayaka Akagi, Ayano Furutaka, and Chisami Itō are also joining the unit.

Daisuke Miyachi is the music producer for the anime. Comic Animation is credited for the production, and Drive is credited for the animation production. Production I.G is credited for production cooperation. Ichigo Animation, the subsidiary of the Ichigo Japanese real estate and energy company, is funding the project to promote its Akiba Cultures Zone retail building in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

The new anime will be a slapstick comedy centering on a vampire girl named Mai and a high school girl. Oshii noted that the anime "won't have any handsome men (ikemen)," and its story will solely focus on five young girls. He added that he wanted to "seriously tackle a story centering on a girl-meets-girl concept," and teased that Mai "feels similar to Urusei Yatsura 's Lum."

The anime will premiere in spring 2020, and will run for 12 episodes.

Source: Vladlove anime's Twitter account (link 2)