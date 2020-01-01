News
Marumaru Manul Comedy TV Anime Shorts Premiere on January 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the television anime adaptation of the Marumaru Manul (Roly-Poly Manul) franchise announced on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on January 5 and will air on BS NTV, ABC TV, and Tokyo MX. The anime will air on Mondays at 12:30 a.m. Each episode will be one minute long.
The comedy story follows the daily life of a somewhat flippant Pallas's cat or manul named Manul-kun, an orange tabby cat named Chatora-kun, Sukofu-kun, and other cats. The anime stars Emi Nitta as Manul-kun, Emi Hirayama as Chatora-kun, and Inori Minase as Sukofu-kun. In addition, voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa is contributing his voice to create the anime's sound effects.
Study Yu-saku, the illustrator responsible for the original character designs and scripts in the franchise's manga series on the LINE Manga service, is credited as the anime's original creator with MMDGP. Yūji Nagatani is directing the animation at Kachidoki Studio, and Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Yū Saitō is directing the sound at Chance iN, and Hidetsuna Kuwabara is handling the audio recording and editing.
Sources: Anime Hack, BS NTV