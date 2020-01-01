Marumaru Manul Comedy TV Anime Shorts Premiere on January 5

The staff for the television anime adaptation of the Marumaru Manul (Roly-Poly Manul) franchise announced on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on January 5 and will air on BS NTV , ABC TV, and Tokyo MX . The anime will air on Mondays at 12:30 a.m. Each episode will be one minute long.

The comedy story follows the daily life of a somewhat flippant Pallas's cat or manul named Manul-kun, an orange tabby cat named Chatora-kun, Sukofu-kun, and other cats. The anime stars Emi Nitta as Manul-kun, Emi Hirayama as Chatora-kun, and Inori Minase as Sukofu-kun. In addition, voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa is contributing his voice to create the anime's sound effects.

Study Yu-saku , the illustrator responsible for the original character designs and scripts in the franchise's manga series on the LINE Manga service, is credited as the anime's original creator with MMDGP . Yūji Nagatani is directing the animation at Kachidoki Studio , and Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Yū Saitō is directing the sound at Chance iN, and Hidetsuna Kuwabara is handling the audio recording and editing.

Sources: Anime Hack, BS NTV