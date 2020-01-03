Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for the anime of Sanrio 's character project Show By Rock!! is listing Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! , the franchise 's new television anime, with six Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes. Each volume will have two episodes, for a total of 12 episodes. The first Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume will ship on March 18, and one volume will ship each subsequent month.

The new anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and other stations on January 9. BS Fuji , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , and Sun TV will also air the anime, and FOD will stream each episode when TV Tokyo premieres the episode at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. In addition, other services will stream the anime. Tokyo MX aired a December 31 special that provided more information on the new television anime and related new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live game. The special also aired the first episode of the anime as a preview. Funimation will stream the series as it airs in Japan.

The story centers on the band Mashumairesh!!!!, which includes guitarist and vocalist Howan ( Hikaru Tohno ) of fox lineage, guitarist and vocalist MashimaHimeko (Yūko Natsuyoshi) of striped cat lineage, bassist and vocalist Delmin ( Misaki Watada ) of the Devilmint Kiryū lineage, and drummer and vocalist Ruhuyu ( Aya Yamane ) of wolf-girl lineage.

Korean director Seung Hui Son is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus , and Daisuke Tazawa is supervising the series scripts. Nobuyuki Itō ( Yuyushiki ) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director, and Masayuki Kojima is serving as an advisor. Polygon Pictures is handling the CG production, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Show By Rock!! , Naruto , Fairy Tail ) and Funta7 ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , A Bridge to the Starry Skies ) are composing the music.