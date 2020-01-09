Crunchyroll Launches Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle Smartphone Game After Delay

Crunchyroll Games launched the Mob Psycho 100 : Psychic Battle smartphone game for iOS and Android devices on Thursday. The game is available in the United States and its territories, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The game was originally slated to launch in the West last fall.

The Chinese company EGLS developed the game.

The "original, turn-based RPG" with full 3D graphics lets players interact with their favorite characters from the Mob Psycho 100 anime. Each character has an individual move set and cutscene for a special attack. The game features the voice cast from the anime, locations from the anime, and some elements from the first season of the show.





