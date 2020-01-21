Aksys Games Announces Release Schedule for Code:Realize, Collar X Malice, More Switch Games

Aksys Games revealed on Tuesday the release schedule for six of its upcoming Nintendo Switch visual novel games. The scheduled releases are as follows:

Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – February 6

– February 6 Code:Realize ~Future Blessings~ – April

– April Collar X Malice – summer

– summer Collar X Malice -Unlimited- – summer

– summer Piofiore: Fated Memories – late 2020

– late 2020 Cafe Enchante – late 2020

The original Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation Vita in 2014. Aksys Games released the original game from Idea Factory and Design Factory in North America and Europe in October 2015.

Otomate released the original Collar X Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017.

Aksys Games describes Piofiore as following "the adventures of Lily, an orphan plunged into the center of a Mafia war in early twentieth century Italy." The original Piofiore no Banshō PS Vita game shipped in Japan in August 2018. Otomate revealed in June that the Piofiore no Banshō - Episodia 1926 sequel will get a Switch release.

Aksys Games describes the story of Cafe Enchante as "a young girl inherits her grandfather's eatery only to discover that none of the patrons are human."

Source: Press release via Gematsu