Live-Action Boys-Love Film The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese Reveals June 5 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Setona Mizushiro 's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) manga revealed on Thursday that the film will open in Japan on June 5.

The film will adapt both the The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) sequel manga. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi.

Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga in 2006 under its Judy Comics imprint. ( Shogakukan 's Judy magazine for adult women serialized from 1983 to 2008.) The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel shipped in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice sequel, and released the former last November.