Maesetsu! Anime Premieres This Summer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for Kadokawa's original anime Maesetsu! announced on Friday that the anime will premiere this summer.
Yuu Nobuta (High School Fleet, A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Mugendai∞ is credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations (and is also drawing a four-panel manga for the project). Touko Machida (DIVE!!, Wake Up, Girls!) is in charge of series composition, and she is writing the scripts with Shōta Gotō and Joe Itou (Nichijō, Lucky Star). Katsuzo Hirata (Ben-To, Angel Beats!) is designing the characters for the anime. Masaru Koseki (Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles, Demon King Daimao) and Naoki Yamauchi (animation director for Bleach, Chronicles of the Going Home Club) are the chief animation directors.
The project centers on four girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams even as they struggle gallantly.
Source: Maesetsu! anime's Twitter account