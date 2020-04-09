Clannad Visual Novel Gets Physical Release in West

Limited Run Games announced on Twitter on Thursday that it will ship a physical version of the Nintendo Switch version of Visual Art's/Key 's Clannad visual novel in the West. The company will also release a collector's edition that includes the game, visual guidebook, and arrange album.

Pre-orders will open on April 14 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Prototype launched the game for Switch physically in Japan and digitally worldwide last July. The limited-edition physical release bundled a drama CD. The game supports Japanese and English text, and has a new 5.1 surround sound mix, full touchscreen support, as well as the English Dangopedia from the previous English releases.

Sekai Project released the Clannad visual novel on the PC via Steam in November 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Sekai Project also released the Clannad : Side Stories visual novel on the PC via Steam in 2016. Prototype also released the game for the PlayStation 4 in June 2018 in both English and Japanese.

Source: Limited Run Games (link 2) via Gematsu