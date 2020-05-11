Thunder Force AC Game Launches on Switch in Japan Through Sega Ages Project on May 14

Sega 's official Twitter account revealed on Sunday that the Thunder Force AC game will launch in Japan for the Nintendo Switch as part of the Sega Ages project on Thursday .

Sega is reviving its Sega Ages project for Nintendo Switch in Japan, North America, and Europe. The company has already released Sonic the Hedgehog , Thunder Force IV/Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar , Phantasy Star , Out Run , Gain Ground , Puyo Puyo , Alex Kidd in Miracle World , Virtua Racing , Wonder Boy: Monster Land , Space Harrier , Columns II ( Columns II: The Voyage Through Time ), Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R , Shinobi , Fantasy Zone , Puyo Puyo Tsū , G-LOC: Air Battle , and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as part of the project.

Sega also announcced Herzog Zwei for the project.