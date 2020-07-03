Fire Force Anime's 2nd Season Listed with 24 Episodes

The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga is listing that the second season will have 24 episodes across four Blu-ray Disc releases, with each release containing six episodes.

The new season premiered on MBS , TBS , BS-TBS , Miyazaki Broadcasting , Shin-etsu Broadcasting , and Oita Broadcasting System on Friday; and it will premiere on Shizuoka Broadcasting System and Sanyo Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 8; on TV Aichi on July 10; on Iwate Broadcasting on July 27; and on Kumamoto Broadcasting on August 7. The FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention debuted the first two English-dubbed episodes of the second season on Friday.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The first season premiered last July, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July.