Crunchyroll Adds 5th That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OVA on November 27

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the fifth OVA for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime on November 27. The OVA will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll describes the OVA :

Rimuru and the Class S students have made it through the first exercise of the Freedom Academy's annual outdoor training event. Class S has arrived first at the destination, the mansion of Count Guratol, and now they're ready to begin the second exercise, a cave exploration... but awaiting them there are thieves who hope to kidnap the students and make a fortune returning them for ransom money. Just when it seems like Rimuru's students have fought them off thanks to the skills he taught them, they realize a monster is lurking among the thieves! This is the final installment in the brand new episode created by the original author, Fuse -sensei, just for this OAD release!

Crunchyroll began streaming the fourth OVA on Wednesday . The manga's first, second, third, and fourth original anime DVDs ( OAD ) bundled with the manga's 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th volumes in July 2019, December 2019, March 27, and on July 9, respectively. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed these previous OADs on the same day of their Japanese release.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The anime will have a second season with two cours . The first cours will premiere in January 2021, while the second cours will premiere in July 2021. Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) will also get a television anime that will premiere in April 2021. Each of these anime were originally slated to premiere three months earlier, but were delayed due to COVID-19 affecting their production schedules.

Source: Crunchyroll