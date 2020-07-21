13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game Delayed in the West to September 22

Atlus announced on Tuesday that it has delayed the English release of Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game from September 8 to September 22. The game will launch with a free patch at launch to add English audio. In addition to Japanese and English audio, the game will feature subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Those who pre-order the physical version of the game will receive an art book while supplies last.

Atlus released the game in Japan in November. The 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue game, which contains the main game's first three hours, launched in Japan in March 2019.

In November 2018, Atlus and Vanillaware delayed the game's planned 2018 release. The companies also canceled the game's PlayStation Vita version, with the game now only available for the PS4.

George Kamitani (Dragon's Crown, Odin Sphere) directed the game. The game's official website says that "the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs."

Source: Press release