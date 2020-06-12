13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PS4 Game Heads West in September

Release to add English audio in free patch after launch

Atlus announced on Friday that it will release Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game in English on September 8. The game will feature Japanese and English audio, as well as subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German. The release will be available with Japanese audio at launch, and a free patch will add English audio after launch due to the effects of COVID-19.

Those who pre-order the physical version of the game will receive an art book while supplies last.

Atlus released the game in Japan in November. The 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue game, which contains the main game's first three hours, launched in Japan in March 2019.

In November 2018, Atlus and Vanillaware delayed the game's planned 2018 release. The companies also canceled the game's PlayStation Vita version, with the game now only available for the PS4.

George Kamitani (Dragon's Crown, Odin Sphere) directed the game. The game's official website says that "the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs."

