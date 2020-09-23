Log Horizon Anime's 3rd Season Premieres on January 13

NHK announced on Wednesday that Log Horizon: Entaku Hōkai (Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table), the third season of the television anime based on author Mamare Touno and illustrator Kazuhiro Hara 's Log Horizon novel series, will premiere on E-Tele ( NHK Educational ) on January 13 at 7:25 p.m. The broadcaster also began streaming the series' first promotional video.

The series was delayed from October to January 2021 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new anime shares the same name as 12th novel volume. The cast and staff will return from the previous seasons of the anime. The new anime will have 12 episodes.

Syouji Masuda is again supervising the story based on Touno's novel series with Hara credited with the original character designs. Shinji Ishihira is back to direct at Studio DEEN , and Toshizo Nemoto is also returning to oversee the series scripts. Shōji Hata returns as sound director, and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music again.

Source: NHK via Otakomu