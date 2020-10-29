Chiyomaru Shikura Teases Possible PS5 Release for Anonymous;Code Game

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura teased in an interview with Famitsu on Monday that the Anonymous;Code game might have a release for the PlayStation 5 in addition to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch for those two consoles in fall 2021.

Shikura stated that he thinks the game will "naturally" also release for the PS5. He stated the engine used for MAGES. ' adventure games supports multiple consoles, but not PS5 currently, but he thinks it will in the future. He added he is considering releasing the PS5 version around the same time as the PS4 and Switch versions.

The game was originally planned for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game will also release for Nintendo Switch. MAGES. will no longer release the game on PS Vita.

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura previously said that Anonymous;Code would ship in winter 2016, and MAGES. later stated the game would ship in winter 2020. The game is the latest "science adventure" game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects.

Source: Famitsu.com (NiSHi) via Gematsu