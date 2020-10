Anonymous;Code Game to Release in Fall 2021

Latest game in "science adventure" series was originally announced in 2015

MAGES. announced during a livestream event on Sunday that it will release the Anonymous;Code game in fall 2021. The game was originally planned for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game will also release for Nintendo Switch. However, MAGES. trailer at the event on Sunday did not list a PS Vita version of the game.

The game's story begins on February 6, 2036 at 06:28:15, when New York, London, Shanghai, Moscow, and Tokyo's Shinjuku are destroyed. This happens due to a problem in 2036 when computers' timekeeping algorithms overflow, causing defense systems and military satellites to target these major cities.

Because an even bigger problem is predicted to occur in 2038, the super computer Gaia creates another Earth using its Earth simulation program. That simulated Earth confirms what would happen in 2038. However, even though no humans were born in that simulation at first, when an Arecibo message was sent to the Earth simulation, humanity came into existence.

Although the researchers were overjoyed, the people within the Earth simulator also create a super computer of their own, and an Earth simulator now exists inside the Earth simulator. The researchers now question their own existence.

The game's protagonist is a hacker named Poron Takaoka, and the game takes place in the advanced information society that has sprung up in Tokyo's Nakano district in the year 2037. According to Shikura, the player can "loop," thanks to the protagonist's ability called "Save & Load." With this ability, he hacks into God to make looping possible. Thanks to an encounter with a mysterious, unfamiliar girl named Momo, he faces the truth of the "Earth Simulator" that operates the world.

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura previously said that Anonymous;Code would ship in winter 2016, and MAGES. later stated the game would ship in winter 2020. The game is the latest "science adventure" game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects.