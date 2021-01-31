Ritsuhiro Mikami Draws Spinoff 1-Shot for Kazuya Minekura's Saiyuki Manga

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Thursday that Ritsuhiro Mikami will draw a special spinoff for Kazuya Minekura 's Saiyuki manga that will appear in the magazine's April issue on February 26. The manga will appear in a special supplement in the magazine dedicated to Minekura's Saiyuki Reload Blast manga.

Mikami confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that the manga will be a one-shot.

Minekura's Saiyuki Reload manga is inspiring a new television anime titled Saiyuki Reload : ZEROIN , which will cover the manga's "Even a Worm" arc.

Saiyuki , the original 1997 "fantasy road movie" manga series loosely inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West ( Saiyuki in Japanese), has spawned the Saiyuki Gaiden and Saiyuki Ibun manga spinoffs. The Saiyuki Reload Blast sequel manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in 2009, but Minekura slowed down her publication of the manga in 2013 due to her health. The manga franchise as a whole has 25 million copies in circulation worldwide. Tokyopop published the original manga, and Kodansha re-released the manga.

The various manga series also inspired four television anime series, an anime film, three original video anime ( OVA ) series, and several stage musical productions.

The Saiyuki Reload Blast anime premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub.