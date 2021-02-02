Comedian Adam Conover: Nintendo Canceled Live-Action Zelda, Claymation Star Fox Projects After Leak

In an interview with The Serf Times YouTube channel on Tuesday, comedian Adam Conover reported that Nintendo canceled both a planned Netflix live-action project of The Legend of Zelda , and a Star Fox CollegeHumor claymation project, after the former project was leaked to press in 2015. According to Conover, Nintendo 's Shigeru Miyamoto had already met with CollegeHumor (with whom Conover was affiliated with in 2015) for the Star Fox project, but after the Zelda project was leaked, Nintendo canceled both projects.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Netflix was producing a live-action project based on Nintendo 's Legend of Zelda video game franchise , though Nintendo later said that it would "not comment on the rumors or speculations." According to The Wall Street Journal's report, Netflix 's goal with the project was to "create a Game of Thrones for families."