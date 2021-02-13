Godzilla Singular Point Anime Reveals Title Monster's Design

Netflix revealed the final design for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series' king of the monsters on Twitter on Friday. Eiji Yamamori created the design and Yūji Kaneko colored the design.

The anime will have 13 episodes and feature the ending theme song "Aoi" (Blue) by the rock band Polkadot Stingray.

The story will follow "the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels in April 2021. Netflix will stream the anime exclusively worldwide, although Japan will receive it first.

Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) is directing the series at BONES and Orange , which are collaborating to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles." Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) is supervising and writing the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga , is drafting the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) is designing the Kaiju monsters. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Excel Saga , No. 6 ) is adapting Kazue Katō 's original character designs for animation. Kan Sawada ( Doraemon films, Yowamushi Pedal ) is composing the music. Ryuichi Ikeuchi , Yuushi Koshida , and Masashi Suzuki are directing the CG, and Kensuke Yamamoto is directing the visual effects.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018.

The iconic TOHO monster previously inspired the 1978 American animated series Godzilla, the two-part Susume! Godzilland educational animation in 1994 and 1996, the 1998 American animated Godzilla: The Series, and the 2018 animated Tadaima! Chibi Godzilla shorts for the web and theaters.