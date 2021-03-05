'Spy-Family.net' Domain Name Registered

GMO Internet, Inc. registered the domain name "Spy-Family.net" through the Onamae.com website on February 28. In addition, a "@spyfamily_anime" Twitter account opened in February. The URL currently advertises the Onamae.com service, and the Twitter account is a private account.

Similar domain registrations occurred before anime were announced for We Never Learn: BOKUBEN and Platinum End .

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga launched in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print. Viz Media describes the manga:

Master spy Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

The manga's eighth volume shipped on December 28, and the volume had a first-print run of over one million copies. The manga has more than eight million copies in circulation (including digital copies) as of December. The manga was the first original manga from Shonen Jump+ to have a first-print run of over one million copies.

Source: WHOIS