BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Switch Version Launches on September 16

The official website for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game announced on Friday that it will debut on September 16.

The original smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.