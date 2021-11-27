Mars, Cesare's Fuyumi Soryo Launches New Work 'Soon'

This year's 52nd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Fuyumi Soryo will launch a new work "soon."

The same issue ended Soryo's CESARE - Il Creatore che ha distrutto historical manga on Thursday. The biographical work tells the story of Cesare Borgia. Motoaki Hara supervised the manga.

Soryo launched the manga in Morning in 2005. The 13th and final volume will ship on January 21.

Soryo published her Mars manga in Bessatsu Friend from 1996-2000, and Tokyopop published all 15 volumes of the series and the Mars Gaiden prequel in 2002-2004. The manga inspired a live-action Taiwanese series in 2004-2005. A 10-episode Japanese live-action series adaptation premiered in January 2016, and a film concluding the story premiered in June 2016.

Soryo also drew the manga ES ( Eternal Sabbath ), which Del Rey published in English. Comixology added the Mars manga with Kodansha Comics as publisher in June 2019.