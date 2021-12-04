Square Enix announced on Thursday that its Final Fantasy XIV game has 25 million registered accounts worldwide.

The game's "Endwalker" expansion will release on December 7. Those with Early Access to the new expansion gained access on Friday.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled "Heavensward," in June 2015. The second expansion, "Stormblood," launched in June 2017. The third expansion, "Shadowbringers," launched in July 2019. The game launched for PlayStation 5 on May 25.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action television miniseries debuted on Netflix in the United States in September 2017. The original source material also inspired a live-action film remake with a new cast that opened in June 2019. The game is also inspiring a live-action series at Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind.

Source: Famitsu.com via Hachima Kikō