AJA Releases Anime Industry Report Summary for 2020 in English

The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) released the summary of the Anime Industry Report for the year 2020 in English on Monday.

AJA released its report in Japanese in November (and released a free summary in Japanese), after releasing a preliminary report in Japanese last June. (The report is called the Anime Industry Report 2021 but it is based on data from the year 2020.)

The report found that the wider anime industry (including merchandise, music, etc.) contracted by 3.5% in 2020, with a total market value of 2.4261 trillion yen (about US$21.32 billion). The market value strictly for anime productions contracted by 9% to 274.4 billion yen (about US$2.41 billion).

The industry generated 88.4 billion yen less due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to surveys.

The 2020 market value remains a high mark, second only to 2019 for every prior year since 2002, in both the wider anime market, and the narrower anime production industry. Nevertheless, this represents the first contraction of the overall market in 11 years since 2009.

The streaming market increased dramatically in 2020 by 35.8% year-on-year, with a total value of 93 billion yen (about US$817 million), and was also the only market segment to see growth.

2020 marked the first time the overseas market overtook the Japanese market. Overseas anime sales, now accounting for about half of the market, increased 3.2% year-on-year, amounting to 1.2394 trillion yen (about US$10.89 billion). In contrast, the Japanese market saw a 9.7% reduction.