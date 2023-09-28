Goro Taniguchi, Polygon Pictures' Bloody Escape Anime Film Opens in January 2024

The last Sonic games I played were back in the 1990s, when the processing was a blast and Genesis was the bad-boy of the gaming industry. Now, with Sonic Superstars, I can relive those carefree days.

― The last Sonic games I played were back in the 1990s, when the processing was a blast and Genesis was the bad-boy of the gaming industry. Now, with Sonic Superstars, I can relive those carefree days. T...