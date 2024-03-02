Kumarba Kids' Anime Premires on April 6

© Kumarba Inc.

The staff of the television anime based on theanimationchannel for kids revealed on Saturday that the anime will premiere onand other channels on April 6. The anime will air within theprogram that airs on Saturdays starting at 7:00 a.m.

The cast from the YouTube channel will reprise their roles in the anime, including Fairouz Ai as Kumarba, Mai Satō as Tabris, Honoka Inoue as Nekorun, and Picchorina as Bagurin.

Shōichirō Hiwatashi , the representative director of Kumarba Inc. , is the television anime's director and producer, and is also credited for the original work. Creative House Pocket is producing the animation. Kōki Hashimoto ( Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom , A Galaxy Next Door episode scripts) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Kotaro Sakamoto is credited as scenario coordinator. Chika Sekine is the creative director. Yuka Kawashima is credited for motion capture. Rei Yanagisawa is the assistant producer. Mikirō Tsuchimoto is the marketing producer.

The Kumarba YouTube channel launched in 2019, and centers on the adventures of the five-year-old video-loving bear Kumarba, and his friend, the squirrel-themed tablet Tabris. Kumarba is joined by his friend Nekorun, and the Internet-dwelling virus Bagurin. The anime will be an "action-comedy" that sees Kumarba and Tabris facing off against Bagurin, who is wreaking havoc on the online world.