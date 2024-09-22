Kodansha's K MANGA Service Now Available in Japan

Image courtesy of Kodansha © 2023 KODANSHA LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

'sservice announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday that itsEnglish manga service is now available in Japan. The service was previously available only in the United States until now.

The service is available in Japan via both browser and an app.

K MANGA launched as an app for iOS and Android in May 2023 with approximately 400 English titles including 60 simulpub titles. The first few chapters of most titles are available for free. The service uses a Ticket- and Point-based system. The service then launched for browsers later that month.

Kodansha told ANN at the service's launch that because it has to "clear a variety of requirements for each country," such as laws and regulations, it was starting services in the U.S. only. However, the company stated it would like to expand to other countries.