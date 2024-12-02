Sato Itō's Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me Manga Ends on December 27

© Sato Itō, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The January 2025 issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Wednesday that Sato Itō 's Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me ( Chihiro-kun wa, Atashi Holic. ) manga will end in the February issue on December 27.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:

It's not every day that a guy tells you you're his muse and to strip down while you're just minding your own business! But that's just what happened to Michi—she caught the eye of Chihiro-kun, a fellow student and aspiring fashion designer. He's inspired by her, and wants to use her as his model...but can Michi stand the attentions of such a devoted artiste?!

Itō launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2019, and the 11th volume on August 9. The series will end with the 12th volume.

