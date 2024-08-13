Sato Itō's Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me Manga Ends With 12th Volume

Manga launched in 2019

© Sato Itō, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Chihiro-kun wa, Atashi Holic.

Manga authorannounced on their X (formerly) account on Friday that the) manga is planned to end in its 12th compiled book volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:

It's not every day that a guy tells you you're his muse and to strip down while you're just minding your own business! But that's just what happened to Michi—she caught the eye of Chihiro-kun, a fellow student and aspiring fashion designer. He's inspired by her, and wants to use her as his model...but can Michi stand the attentions of such a devoted artiste?!

Itō launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in November 2019, and the 11th volume on Friday.

