News
Sato Itō's Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me Manga Ends With 12th Volume

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched in 2019

© Sato Itō, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing
Manga author Sato Itō announced on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday that the Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me (Chihiro-kun wa, Atashi Holic.) manga is planned to end in its 12th compiled book volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:

It's not every day that a guy tells you you're his muse and to strip down while you're just minding your own business! But that's just what happened to Michi—she caught the eye of Chihiro-kun, a fellow student and aspiring fashion designer. He's inspired by her, and wants to use her as his model...but can Michi stand the attentions of such a devoted artiste?!

Itō launched the manga in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in November 2019, and the 11th volume on Friday.

Source: Sato Itō's X/Twitter account

