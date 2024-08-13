News
Sato Itō's Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me Manga Ends With 12th Volume
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched in 2019
Manga author Sato Itō announced on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday that the Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me (Chihiro-kun wa, Atashi Holic.) manga is planned to end in its 12th compiled book volume.
Itō launched the manga in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in November 2019, and the 11th volume on Friday.
Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:
It's not every day that a guy tells you you're his muse and to strip down while you're just minding your own business! But that's just what happened to Michi—she caught the eye of Chihiro-kun, a fellow student and aspiring fashion designer. He's inspired by her, and wants to use her as his model...but can Michi stand the attentions of such a devoted artiste?!
Source: Sato Itō's X/Twitter account