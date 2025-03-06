News
Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Premieres on April 1
posted on by Egan Loo
Cast members Satoshi Inomata, Maaya Uchida, Ikumi Hasegawa, Momoko Seto, and Mayu Sagara will appear in a stage event at TV Tokyo's AnimeJapan 2025 booth on March 23.
The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Ruriko
- Satoshi Inomata as Murata
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona
- Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu
- Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi
- Ayumi Mano as Natsuno
- Momoko Seto as Kokoro
- Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro
- Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino
- Kentarō Tone as Dennis
- Kō Bonkobara as Brian
- Mayu Sagara as Sara
- Kazuhiro Nakaya as Mitsui
- Wakana Kuramochi as Kisa
- Kiyono Yasuno as Nagisa
- Atsuki Nakamura as Hotaru
- Maaya Uchida as Kohinata
Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
Genic are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"
Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21, and it will publish the 16th volume on March 21.
Sources: The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime's website, Comic Natalie