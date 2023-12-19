VShojo's Ironmouse is Crowned VTuber of the Year

VShojo's Ironmouse is Crowned VTuber of the Yearby MrAJCosplay,
Less than two weeks after making history as the first animated character to win Content Creator of the Year at the Gaming Awards, Ironmouse came in and won every award she was nominated for in the first-ever Vtuber Awards. Earning the title of Miss Vtuber, Vtuber of the Year, and having been responsible for hosting the Best Streamed Event in the form of her Subathon, she has solidified her position as one of the most prominent virtual characters in online streaming.
It was hard not to feel VShojo's presence at the awards through nominations alone. There was Ironmouse, of course, but Zentreya, a personal favorite of mine for her style and unique chat interactions, was nominated for three separate awards. Projekt Melody was nominated for two and ended up winning Lewdtuber of The Year, accepting the award with a wonderful speech about the award representing how far the community has come in breaking down social barriers. Even newcomers to VShojo like Matara Kan and Henya The Genius were nominated for awards, with the latter winning Rising Star Vtuber.
While Hololive lost to Ironmouse for the Best Streamed Event of the Year, they did come out on top as the best Vtuber organization. They also had a few of their talent win specific awards, like Gawr Gura winning Most Dedicated Fanbase and Mori Calliope winning Best Music Vtuber. Then there was Selen Tatsuki, who came in and claimed two awards for NIJISANJI EN as the Best FPS Vtuber and Gamer of the Year!
Given the sheer number of submitted applicants and the specifics of some award categories, it wasn't common to find Vtubers being nominated for multiple awards, and a solid indie presence was felt from beginning to end. Sinder, who, on top of helping out with the opening ceremony, was nominated for two awards along with Shylily. Shylily won Best Chatting Vtuber and presented Ironmouse with her Miss Vtuber award. Despite winning, some Vtubers weren't present to give a speech, which makes sense when considering that Vtubing has become a global industry spanning multiple time zones.
The full list of winners is below:
- Best FPS Vtuber - SELEN TATSUKI
- Best Tech Vtuber - VEDAL987
- Best Art Vtuber (Presented by Nihmune) - NINOMAE INA'NIS
- Best Music Vtuber - MORI CALLIOPE
- Vtuber Clipper - COOKSIE
- Vtuber Parent of The Year - 2WINTAILS
- Funniest Vtuber - CHIBIDOKI
- Most Chaotic Vtuber (Presented by Punkalopi) - KOBO KANAERU
- Most Dedicated Fanbase (Presented by Porcelainmaid) - CHUMBUDS (GAWR GURA)
- Best Minecraft Vtuber - KAELA KOVALSKIA
- Best Roleplay/ASMR Vtuber - CERES FAUNA
- Lewdtuber of The Year - PROJEKT MELODY
- Miss Vtuber (Presented by Shylilly) - IRONMOUSE
- Best Chatting/ Zatsu Vtuber - SHYLILY
- Stream Game of The Year - SUIKA GAME
- Best Concert of The Year (Presented by Bao) - CONNECT THE WORLD
- Best Philanthropic Event - MIKA MELATIKA'S 60-HOUR CHARITY MARATHON
- Best Streamed Event - IRONMOUSE SUBATHON
- Hidden Gem - FUFU
- Rising Star (Presented by FEFE) - HENYA THE GENIUS
- Rising Vtuber Organization- PHASE CONNECT
- Gamer of The Year - SELEN TATSUKI
- League of Their Own (Presented by MERRYWEATHER) - FUWAMOCO
- Best Vtuber Organization - HOLOLIVE
- Vtuber of The Year - IRONMOUSE
