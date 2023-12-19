VShojo's Ironmouse is Crowned VTuber of the Year

Less than two weeks after making history as the first animated character to win Content Creator of the Year at the Gaming Awards, Ironmouse came in and won every award she was nominated for in the first-ever Vtuber Awards. Earning the title of Miss Vtuber, Vtuber of the Year, and having been responsible for hosting the Best Streamed Event in the form of her Subathon, she has solidified her position as one of the most prominent virtual characters in online streaming.

Ironmouse wins Vtuber of the Year.

It was hard not to feel VShojo's presence at the awards through nominations alone. There was Ironmouse, of course, but Zentreya, a personal favorite of mine for her style and unique chat interactions, was nominated for three separate awards. Projekt Melody was nominated for two and ended up winning Lewdtuber of The Year, accepting the award with a wonderful speech about the award representing how far the community has come in breaking down social barriers. Even newcomers to VShojo like Matara Kan and Henya The Genius were nominated for awards, with the latter winning Rising Star Vtuber.

While Hololive lost to Ironmouse for the Best Streamed Event of the Year, they did come out on top as the best Vtuber organization. They also had a few of their talent win specific awards, like Gawr Gura winning Most Dedicated Fanbase and Mori Calliope winning Best Music Vtuber. Then there was Selen Tatsuki, who came in and claimed two awards for NIJISANJI EN as the Best FPS Vtuber and Gamer of the Year!

Gawr Gura wins Most Dedicated Fanbase.

Given the sheer number of submitted applicants and the specifics of some award categories, it wasn't common to find Vtubers being nominated for multiple awards, and a solid indie presence was felt from beginning to end. Sinder, who, on top of helping out with the opening ceremony, was nominated for two awards along with Shylily. Shylily won Best Chatting Vtuber and presented Ironmouse with her Miss Vtuber award. Despite winning, some Vtubers weren't present to give a speech, which makes sense when considering that Vtubing has become a global industry spanning multiple time zones.

Hololive wins Best VTuber Organization.

The full list of winners is below: