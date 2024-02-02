×
A Photo Guide to the Real-Life Locations in Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

With the newly premiered season of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, we decided to explore the real-life locations in Japan. Much of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki takes place in Saitama Prefecture, mainly around JR Omiya Station. Let's look at some of the iconic real-life locations from the series' first season.

Higashi-Iwatsuki


Out on the Toubu Urban Park Line—known to older locals as the Toubu Noda Line—near Higashi-Iwatsuki Station lies one of the central locations: the school attended by the main characters, Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami. The name of the real-life school has been redacted, but much like in the anime, the school is no more than a 10-minute walk from the station. Even some places Fumiya and his friend pass on their way to and from school exist and are not just made up for the series.
img_3168
img_3168-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3170
img_3170-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3171
img_3171-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3176
img_3176-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3179
img_3179-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3184
img_3184-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3173
img_3173-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3166
img_3166-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

Also prominently featured, especially in the eye catches before the commercial breaks, is Higashi-Iwatsuki Station. Most of them are taken on the platforms, but the convenience store seen in episode 7 is right by the station.

img_3190
img_3190-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3193
img_3193-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3195
img_3195-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3196
img_3196-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3199
img_3199-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3201
img_3201-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3203
img_3203-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3207
img_3207-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3187
img_3187-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

JR Omiya Station


If the school Fumiya and company attend is the main setting, then it can be said that areas in and around JR Omiya Station are a major secondary setting. It's almost safe to say that the Mame no Ki (豆の木), or Bean Poll—a common meeting spot for locals—fills up much of the time spent in Omiya Station.
img_3221
img_3221-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3223
img_3223-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

That's not to say we don't get to see other locations inside the station. Unfortunately, some spots were inside the Lumine department store. However, the Green Peace Garden seen in episode 9 is one of the few locations within the department store that are available for photos.

img_3233
img_3233-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3253
img_3253-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3255
img_3255-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3256
img_3256-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3259
img_3259-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3260
img_3260-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3263
img_3263-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会
And of course, who can forget the few locations on the platforms and concourses in Omiya Station? In the episode, we see Fumiya sitting on platform 19-20 as he waits for the JR Saikyo Line train heading to Shinjuku—or if it connects to the Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Rinkai Line, Shinkiba. We also see the Northern Concourse in episode 5 after Fumiya, Aoi, Yuzu Izumi, and Takeshir Mizusawa bought birthday gifts for Shuji Nakamura.
img_3210
img_3210-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3245
img_3245-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3246
img_3246-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会
There are also a few locations around the East Exit of Omiya Station, but surprisingly not many around the Minami Giza area, on the southern end of the area. It makes a bit of sense as the area is primarily filled with bars and hostess clubs, but the karaoke shop and the restaurant Fuka Kikuchi works at are in that general area. Where the younger people tend to congregate, though, is the northern end, which was recently redeveloped and is still in the process of redevelopment.
img_3155
img_3155-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3149
img_3149-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3151
img_3151-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3158
img_3158-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3161
3161-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3162
img_3162-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3185
img_3185-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会
Unlike the East Exit, there are a plethora of locations on the pedestrian walkway around the West Exit of Omiya Station. Prominently featured in the promotional poster for the first season is Omiya Sogo and the surrounding areas, but, for the most part, the Arche building and surrounding areas are the main features of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki.
img_3208
img_3208-02jpg
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3217
img_3217-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3227
img_3227-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3239
img_3239-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3241
img_3241-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3242
img_3242-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3215
img_3215-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3237
img_3237-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3218
img_3218-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3251
img_3251-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3266
img_3266-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3270
img_3270-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3271
img_3271-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3265
img_3265-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

Kita-Yono


For many foreign nationals, Kita-Yono can be stressful as it's one of the stations nearest the Saitama branch of the National Immigration Office. For Fumiya and Minami Nanami, though, it's home. While the exact location of their respective houses can't be pinpointed, we can walk the path they take to get home. And, of course, there's the small park seen in a handful of episodes and the eye-catch in episode 6—located right by the immigration office.
img_3283
img_3283-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3309
img_3309-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3310
img_3310-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3312
img_3312-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3286
img_3286-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3287
img_3287-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3289
img_3289-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3292
img_3292-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3295
img_3295-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3297
img_3297-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3299
img_3299-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3301
img_3301-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3305
img_3305-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3315
img_3315-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

One can't forget the major plot point that occurred in episode 11 when Fumiya and Aoi have a slight falling out. While one would think it would be difficult to locate the exact bench the two were sitting on in JR Kita-Yono Station, we can determine it through a few clues. The big one being they're facing the Shinkansen Line that runs parallel to the Saikyo Line between JR Omiya Station and JR Akabane Station. On top of this, we see the end of the platform is to the right of Fumiya, and the stairs going to the exit are to the left of Hinami. Leaving only two benches to choose from: the benches closest to JR Omiya Station.

img_3277
img_3277-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3279
img_3279-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

Ikebukuro Station and Hanno City


It may seem odd to place these two locations together, but they're intertwined within Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki. For instance, when Fumiya, Aoi, and their friend traveled to Hanno City in episodes 10 and 11, they went to JR Ikebukuro Station and transferred to the Seibu Laview Limited Express. Realistically, this is quite out of the way. It is possible to reach Hanno via the JR Kawagoe Line from Omiya (which is an extension of the Saikyo Line) and transfer to the Hachiko Line (no relation to the statue in Shibuya) at JR Kawagoe Station to JR Higashi-Hanno Station. But taking the scenic route makes sense for high school students, considering it costs about the same in total.
img_3319
img_3319-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3146
img_3146-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

While there are only two locations around Seibu Hanno Station, the campsite visited by the characters is a different story. It is located about 45 minutes by bus towards Yu no Sawa (湯の沢), and a five-minute walk from Renkei Bashi (連慶橋) bus station. The real-life Kenny's Family Village Auto Campground is depicted as it appears in the anime. In fact, when speaking with Mr. Hiroto Taniai and some of the staff, they expressed pleasant surprise upon hearing about and seeing the campgrounds featured in the series. While the staff was happy to see Kenny appear in the series, they did stress that pilgrims are welcome but would appreciate it if they used the facility. And what fan wouldn't want to BBQ where Fumiya and company did?

img_3333
img_3333-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3335
img_3335-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3337
img_3337-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3339
img_3339-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3340
img_3340-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3343
img_3343-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3344
img_3344-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3347
img_3347-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3349
img_3349-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3351
img_3351-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3352
img_3352-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3355
img_3355-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3356
img_3356-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3358
img_3358-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3360
img_3360-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3363
img_3363-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3365
img_3365-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

One other location visited by the characters while staying at Kenny's is the Sawarabi no Yu (さわらびの湯). Since this is a bathhouse, taking pictures inside the establishment wasn't possible. What can be said, though, is the men's baths are slightly different from what's seen in the anime, and I cannot speak for the women's bath as I am a cisgender male. What's remarkable about the location is the walk from the campsite to the bathhouse appears relatively short in the anime when, in fact, it takes roughly 20-30 minutes depending on your pace. So, in the middle of summer or when it's humid out, you'll work up a decent sweat both ways.

img_3367
img_3367-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

Other Areas


Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki featured several other locations around stations on the JR Saikyo Line. Chief among them is the pedestrian walkway by JR Musashi Urawa Station, inside JR Toda Koen Station, the Saitama Prefectural Toda Park across the street from Boat Race Toda where Fumiya and Fuka go on a date, JR Kounosu Station on the Takasaki Line where Aoi, Minami, and Hanabi Natsubayashi went to in episode 13 for a fireworks festival and not to get their driver's licenses (as this is the only place in Saitama Prefecture to obtain one), to the ever-popular Hachiko statue in Shibuya, the WWW X Store in Shibuya, and the now Lipps salon where Fumiya and Fuka went after seeing a movie.
img_3326
img_3326-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3328
img_3328-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3324
img_3324-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3330
img_3330-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3134
img_3134-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3138
img_3138-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3140
img_3140-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

img_3142
img_3142-02.png
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

It'll be fun to see what real-life locations appear in the second season of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki. And we've seen a few already in the most recent promotional video, such as the arcade located on the northern end of JR Omiya Station's East Exit. I just hope I don't see my house in the series.

