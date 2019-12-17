Crunchyroll's 4th Annual Anime Awards Set for February 15

Crunchyroll 's fourth Anime Awards show is on for 2020. The anime streaming website opened the official page for the fourth iteration of its awards program and announced this year's judges and categories on December 17, followed by open voting on January 10 when the streaming site announces the nominees. The winners will be announced on February 15.

This year's categories so far are:

Anime of the Year

Best Protagonist

Best Antagonist

Best Boy

Best Girl

Best Director

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Score

Best Fight Scene

Best Couple

Crunchyroll 's announcement does not mention the previous categories of Best Opening Sequence, Best Ending Sequence, Best VA Performance (Japanese), Best VA Performance (English), Best Film, and Best Continuing Series. The category of Best Score has returned after it was cut last year. Crunchyroll noted that the above list is not complete and additional categories will be announced later.

The nominees are chosen by Crunchyroll 's panel of judges before voting opens on January 10 and judges' votes are weighted 70/30 to influence the eventual winners. The site has widened its judging pool to 36 judges.

The Anime Awards 2019 will be announced live from Crunchyroll 's headquarters in San Francisco at 5pm PST on February 15.