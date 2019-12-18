Fire Force's 21st Volume Includes Booklet with Art by Yūsuke Murata, Naoshi Komi

The special edition of the 21st volume of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force manga includes a special illustration booklet with a collection of artwork by many of Ohkubo's manga peers.

The booklet is titled ARTS OF SOUL MATES vol.2 and includes art by Nao Emoto ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ), Shinobu Ohtaka (Magi: Labyrinth of Magic), Kosuke Kawamura ( Akira mural), Ryōma Kitada ( Dokyū Hentai HxEros ), Naoshi Komi ( Nisekoi ), Kei Sasuga ( Domestic Girlfriend ), Yūji Terajima ( Ace of Diamond ), Kai Tomohiro ( Destiny Lovers ), Hiroyuki ( Aho Girl ), Kazuki Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ), Blue_Gk, Keigo Maki ( Miss Shikimori is not just cute ), Issa Miyamoto , Mosuko ( Kakegurui Yorozu ), Hideyuki Morioka ( Fire Force anime character designer) and Yūsuke Murata ( One-Punch Man ).

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

David Production 's television anime adaptation premiered on July 5. Funimation is streaming the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and is streaming an English dub. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. The anime premiered on Toonami on July 27.

