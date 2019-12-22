Achira Kochira Bokura Tops Kono BL ga Yabai! 2020 List

Next BOOKS released its Kono BL ga Yabai! 2020 guidebook on December 12 with its top boys-love manga and novel recommendations. The ranking is decided by online votes from fans. Achira Kochira Bokura by Thanat topped the comics list in the latest edition. The manga tells the story of a popular boy named Majima who takes notice of a plain boy in his class called Sonoki after spotting an unexpected side of him.

The top ten list for BL manga is bellow:

Last year, The Scene of My Rumspringa (Rumspringa no Jōkei) by Kaya Azuma topped the manga list. Twittering Birds Never Fly also ranked 5th in last year's list.

Source: ComiComi Studio, @LCruciatus